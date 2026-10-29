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AZ mom allegedly set up by fiancé; State of AZ cannabis | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 29, 2026 6:44 PM MST
Published October 29, 2026 6:44 PM MST

PHOENIX - From an alleged West Valley home invasion setup to the state of Arizona's cannabis industry, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 29, 2026.

1. Shocking allegations out of the West Valley

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Buckeye mother assaulted in home invasion was set up by fiancé, police say
article

Buckeye mother assaulted in home invasion was set up by fiancé, police say

A mother fighting off an intruder near Southern Avenue and Miller Road led Buckeye Police to uncover an alleged online conspiracy between her fiancé and the suspect.

2. "Same name" candidates spark inquiry

3. Arizona man accused of abusing teen in gym van

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Arizona martial arts coach accused of abusing young student — and police fear more victims
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Arizona martial arts coach accused of abusing young student — and police fear more victims

Sickening texts expose an Arizona martial arts instructor who allegedly compared a 14-year-old student to his own teenage stepdaughter while sexually abusing her for years inside the gym's van.

4. The state of Arizona's pot industry

5. Post-rain surge in Arizona insects

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Arizona rain brings surge in termites, crawling insects
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Arizona rain brings surge in termites, crawling insects

Halloween weekend rainstorms in Arizona are triggering a surge in pests, with experts warning homeowners that hungry termite colonies are ready to feed on houses.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews