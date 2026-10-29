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Arizona Halloween weekend forecast: More rain, storms expected

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 29, 2026 5:46 PM MST
Published October 29, 2026 5:46 PM MST
Arizona braces for Halloween weekend rain
Arizona braces for Halloween weekend rain

Arizona braces for Halloween weekend rain

More rain systems are approaching Arizona for Halloween weekend following a week marked by three confirmed tornadoes and hail. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

The Brief

    • Arizona is preparing for another round of weekend rain and storms following severe weather that brought hail and three confirmed tornadoes.
    • Event organizers across the Valley are securing outdoor setups as storms threaten weekend Sunday celebrations.
    • Trick-or-treaters may find a drier window during the early evening hours on Saturday before conditions potentially worsen later at night.

Arizona is coming off a wild week of severe weather that included three confirmed tornadoes and Phoenix hail.

A damp forecast ahead:

Heading into Halloween weekend, more rain systems are on the horizon. While meteorologists say there could be rain, wind, and even hail, it does not look like conditions will reach the same severe risk seen the prior week.

Still, those putting on events across the Valley are preparing for anything.

Arizona has had a busy few weeks of weather.

"I think what people have been most surprised by is that the storm action did not stop at the end of the monsoon season. There have been two rounds of very stormy, very wet conditions due to tropical moisture and tropical systems. And then we just last week had our severe weather outbreak ..." said FOX 10 meteorologist Krystal Ortiz.

The National Weather Service recently confirmed a third tornado during last week's outbreak, near Wing Mountain outside Flagstaff, reporting that it reached an estimated peak wind of 110 mph.

"The tornado watch that we got last week was the first time that we had had one since 2010, when there was a tornado outbreak as well. And historically, although we do average maybe 1 or 2 tornadoes in a year around the state of Arizona, they're usually short-lived, very weak," Ortiz said.

The Phoenix area saw its own share of storms, including hail that caused damage to homes and vehicles.

Related

3rd EF1 tornado touched down in Arizona amid severe storms, NWS confirms
article

3rd EF1 tornado touched down in Arizona amid severe storms, NWS confirms

Mapped radar data indicates the tornado stayed on the ground for over 2 miles with a maximum width of 600 yards and an estimated peak wind of 110 mph.

Brace for impact:

With Halloween weekend approaching, event organizers areas are bracing for what could be some soggy celebrations as another round of stormy conditions arrives, starting Friday.

Jordanna Carvalho with entertainment group Relentless Beats is expecting tens of thousands to come out to the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler for two days of concerts. That includes the Chris Stassy Halloween event Friday, and the Hex Festival Friday and Saturday.

"Right now with our tents, we have added extra weights. …everything's being taken care of and looked into for any type of weather wind, water, rain, lightning, anything that we might see," said Carvalho, senior project manager with Relentless Beats.

Carvalho said the show will go on—rain or shine—with a few exceptions for safety.

"We are watching lightning and we're watching wind, because those are the other two major factors that can impact a show to the point where we'd be making some very important show decisions," Carvalho said.

Trick-or-treating:

For trick-or-treaters, meteorologists say there may be a window to get candy on Saturday.

"For trick or treaters. The early evening hours are looking better than the later hours. So for our youngest trick or treaters, things might be better... versus past 8 or 9 at night," Ortiz said.

Phoenix forecast: Heavy rain and storms ahead
Phoenix forecast: Heavy rain and storms ahead

Phoenix forecast: Heavy rain and storms ahead

Two rounds of wet weather will impact Arizona with heavy rain and storms through Sunday.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the National Weather Service; Krystal Ortiz, meteorologist with FOX 10; and Jordanna Carvalho, senior project manager with Relentless Beats.

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