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Breaking News

Buckeye mother assaulted in home invasion was set up by fiancé, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 29, 2026 3:50 PM MST Published October 29, 2026 3:37 PM MST
article

Buckeye Police took Adrian Ayala and Zarian Dyer into custody after uncovering an alleged online agreement between the two men to stage an assault on Dyer's fiancée.

The Brief

    • Buckeye Police arrested a woman's fiancé after an investigation revealed he conspired with a man he met online to sexually assault her during a staged home invasion.
    • The victim fought off the intruder, identified as 20-year-old Adrian Ayala of Goodyear, at her home near Southern Avenue and Miller Road on Oct. 16.
    • Investigators seized electronic devices confirming communications between Ayala and 23-year-old Zarian Dyer, who was arrested Oct. 29 on suspicion of multiple felony charges.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Authorities say a Buckeye woman was attacked in her home as part of an online plot orchestrated by her fiancé and a man he met online.

The backstory:

"Detectives have arrested the fiancé of a Buckeye mom who was assaulted by a home intruder earlier this month. This assault was part of a plot between the victim’s fiancé and a Goodyear man he met online," said Carissa Planalp of the Buckeye Police Department in an Oct. 29 news release.

The incident happened on Oct. 16 at around 6 p.m. at a home near Southern Avenue and Miller Road.

The woman said she was home with her two kids when an unknown man walked into her home and attacked her. She fought off the suspect, and he was gone by the time police arrived.

"The next day, Buckeye Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Adrian Ayala and arrested him at his home in Goodyear," Planalp said.

Dig deeper:

When Ayala was arrested, he reportedly told investigators "he went to the victim’s home after meeting her fiancé online and entering into an agreement with him to sexually assault the victim."

Police seized Ayala’s electronic devices along with those of the woman’s fiancé, 23-year-old Zarian Dyer.

"In reviewing data from those devices, investigators found evidence that Ayala and Dyer were communicating about the planned assault. The motive behind the plot is unknown at this time," Planalp said.

In court, Ayala’s attorney argued this was a "role play" scenario.

Dyer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 29 while he was at work near Roosevelt Street and Verrado Way. He's accused of several charges including aggravated assault, sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, kidnapping and conspiracy.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Carissa Planalp of the Buckeye Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyBuckeyeGoodyearNews