Shayna Feinman search continues after mistaken identity in Mexico

The Brief The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office confirmed a woman found in Tijuana, Mexico, is not missing Arizona woman Shayna Feinman. U.S. authorities used physical evidence to verify the woman in Mexico is someone else after Mexican authorities claimed Feinman was found alive. Feinman disappeared in March 2024, and detectives say the search remains active with a $20,000 reward offered for information.



The family of a missing Arizona woman has been subjected to a heartbreaking emotional roller coaster following false reports about her discovery.

Timeline:

Reports spread rapidly across social media claiming Shayna Feinman had been found alive in Tijuana, Mexico. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Officeconfirmed the situation was a case of mistaken identity.

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Feinman was last seen on March 9, 2024. Investigators later found her vehicle abandoned near a property where she had been staying with her boyfriend, with her wallet and ID inside.

Months later, detectives charged her boyfriend, 36-year-old Cavett Richards, and another man, 58-year-old William Dalcerro, with second-degree murder, even though her remains were never found. Those charges were dismissed in 2025, although both were in jail for unrelated charges.

Dig deeper:

Reports surfaced over the past 24 hours claiming the missing woman had been found alive in Tijuana, with Mexican authorities releasing a photo of a woman who appeared to look like Feinman and were claiming it was her.

Mistaken Claims:

However, U.S. authorities used physical evidence to verify her identity, confirmed Tijuana police were mistaken, and determined the woman in Mexican custody is someone else entirely.

Feinman's Family:

Contact was made with Feinman’s sister during the developments. Before U.S. authorities confirmed it was not Feinman, her sister stated she was staying hopeful but waiting for official verification from local law enforcement. She later shared that she is taking time to process the situation.

What's next:

Detectives say the search for Feinman remains active and ongoing. A $20,000 reward is still being offered for information about her whereabouts.

Map of where Shayna Feinman went missing in 2024: