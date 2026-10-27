Goodyear Police arrest 2 after school reports severe child neglect and abuse

The Brief Goodyear Police arrested 30-year-old Kebrina Hussain (Ramirez) and 29-year-old Ezekiel Hussain following a two-month child abuse investigation involving two victims. The investigation began after school personnel reported a child had significant weight loss, an extremely thin appearance, facial bruising, and a lip injury. Medical evaluations documented severe malnutrition and bodily injuries on a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old, though police have withheld the children's identities.



Police in Goodyear say two people have been arrested over allegations of child abuse involving two victims.

What we know:

In a statement released on Oct. 27, Goodyear Police identified the two suspects as 30-year-old Kebrina Hussain (Ramirez) and 29-year-old Ezekiel Hussain, following a child abuse investigation that began over two months ago.

Kebrina Hussain (Left) and Ezekiel Hussain (Right)

The backstory:

Per police, they began an investigation after school personnel reported that a child had "significant weight loss, extremely thin appearance, facing bruising, and a lip injury."

"Medical examinations documented malnutrition, severe thinness, significant weight loss, bruising and injuries to the bottom on the child's foot," read a portion of the statement. "A subsequent medical evaluation found no medical explanation for the malnutrition. After receiving adequate nutrition, the child gained significant weight, further supporting concerns of nutritional neglect."

Dig deeper:

"During a forensic interview, the child described being denied regular meals, punched and slapped, and having the bottom of the foot repeatedly injured with a metal object," police wrote.

Investigators say as part of the investigation, the two suspects' homes were searched.

"Their investigation has also identified allegations that both caregivers physically abuse another child while that child was in their care," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

The victims were identified by police as a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old. However, police did not release the children's identities.