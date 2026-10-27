Tyler Moldovan: Man convicted of shooting Phoenix officer faces sentencing

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The Brief Essa Williams faces sentencing on Oct. 27 after being convicted in August of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. The charges stem from the 2021 shooting of Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot eight times. Moldovan survived the shooting but was left severely disabled, while Williams could face decades in prison.



The man convicted of shooting a Phoenix police officer eight times will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Essa Williams was found guilty of attempted homicide and aggravated assault back in August.

The Shooting of Tyler Moldovan:

In December 2021, Moldovan and his partner, Zach Johnson, responded to a call about a car doing donuts near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. The two were searching in a nearby apartment complex when Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head.

Moldovan, who was 22 years old at the time, had only been on the force for nine months at the time. He survived but sustained serious injuries. Moldovan has made a few public appearances in the years since the shooting, including throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener in 2023, and again during the World Series at Chase Field later that year.

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan

What they're saying:

During Williams' trial earlier this year, Moldovan took the stand.

"When I was at Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado, my brother – sorry, my brother came to visit me. My brother came to visit me in Denver," Moldovan said in court, sounding emotional at times. News cameras were not allowed to show Moldovan's face during his testimony.

What's next:

Williams will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. He could face decades in prison.

Essa Williams

Map of where Moldovan was shot: