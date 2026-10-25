Erratic driver allegedly shot during Phoenix robbery stopped by police on way to hospital

The Brief Officers stopped an erratic driver near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue who was allegedly attempting to drive himself to a hospital after being shot. The driver told police he was shot during an armed robbery near 46th Avenue and Indian School Road before being transported with life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not identified the driver or announced any arrests for the suspected shooter as detectives continue their investigation.



A man allegedly on his way to the hospital after being shot during a robbery was pulled over after driving erratically early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Phoenix Police spotted a vehicle driving erratically near I17 and Northern Avenue at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 24.

The driver told officers he got shot and was driving himself to a nearby hospital. According to police, the driver said he was shot during a robbery near 46th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Emergency personnel arrived to take him to get treated for his life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

What we don't know:

No further details were provided about the events leading up to the traffic stop, or the driver's identity. His current condition remains unknown. Police have not announced any arrests for the suspected shooter.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Map of the area where the driver was pulled over.