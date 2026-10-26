Man accused of manslaughter in Gilbert crash that killed woman

The Brief Pauline Gray, 59, was killed in a crash on July 17 at the intersection of Cooper Road and Merrill Avenue. Police say the driver who hit Gray, 25-year-old Andy Felix, showed signs of impairment after the crash. On Oct. 23, Felix was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of manslaughter.



Months after a woman was killed in a crash at a Gilbert intersection, a man has been arrested.

The backstory:

Just after 10 a.m. on July 17, Gilbert police responded to the intersection of Cooper Road and Merrill Avenue for a crash between two cars.

An unresponsive woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles. She was pulled from the car by firefighters and pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle wasn't hurt.

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Dig deeper:

Police say 59-year-old Pauline Gray was traveling westbound and about to turn left onto Cooper Road on a green signal when the driver of the second car, 25-year-old Andy Felix, sped into the intersection and crashed into her.

Investigators believe Felix was traveling at speeds between 59–65 mph when he hit Gray.

"A subsequent DUI investigation was conducted on-scene which revealed alleged signs and symptoms of impairment," police said.

Felix was arrested on Oct. 23 and booked into jail. He's accused of manslaughter.

Map of where the crash happened: