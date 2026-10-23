Arizona surgeon busted boarding Miami cruise ship with luggage full of 'Tesla' ecstasy, shrooms: Border Patrol

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The Brief Dr. Jacob Henrichsen, a 38-year-old surgeon from Safford, was arrested at PortMiami after border agents allegedly found ecstasy, psychedelic chocolates and THC edibles packed inside his luggage before a Bahamas cruise. Miami-Dade authorities charged him with felony drug trafficking and possession after federal prosecutors declined to take the case. Henrichsen pleaded not guilty to all charges, demanded a jury trial and posted a $10,000 bond after his defense attorney argued the official weights are inflated by heavy candy ingredients.



An Arizona orthopedic surgeon is facing felony drug trafficking charges after authorities in Florida caught him trying to board a Bahamas-bound cruise ship with luggage allegedly packed with ecstasy pills, psychedelic chocolates and marijuana edibles.

What we know:

Dr. Jacob Lee Henrichsen, 38, who practices at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, was arrested Tuesday at PortMiami after federal border agents intercepted his luggage during an outbound screening operation. Henrichsen is charged with trafficking MDMA along with two felony counts of controlled substance possession.

Operation Temptation

What happened:

According to an arrest affidavit, Henrichsen arrived at PortMiami’s Terminal B to check in for a Norwegian Cruise Line Jewel voyage destined for Nassau. During an outbound luggage inspection operation dubbed "Operation Temptation 2026," federal border rovers positioned behind terminal X-ray screeners flagged Henrichsen’s gray-and-orange Pelican case for secondary screening.

Investigators said Henrichsen completed a customs declaration confirming all the items inside belonged to him. When officers searched the container, they found an assortment of contraband disguised as ordinary confectionery and vape gear, including lollipops, mints, gummies, capsules and two chocolate bars branded with mushrooms.

Field-testing conducted by Customs and Border Protection officers revealed nearly 12 grams of MDMA consisting of capsules, gummies and pills stamped with the Tesla logo. Officers also seized roughly 160 grams of mushroom edibles testing positive for LSD properties, along with more than 300 grams of THC gummies, mints and vape oil.

Homeland Security Investigations agents reviewed the case but determined the total narcotics did not meet the threshold required for federal prosecution. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office detectives then assumed jurisdiction, arrested Henrichsen and booked him into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.

What they're saying:

During a bond hearing, Henrichsen’s defense attorney pushed back against the severity of the charges, telling the judge that the gummies are mostly made of sugar and water rather than pure MDMA, according to NBC6. Court records show Henrichsen has filed a written plea of not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

"We are aware of the news of an arrest involving Dr. Henrichsen. Our leadership is taking the allegations seriously. We have no knowledge of any previous incidents of this kind," Danny Smith, the Mt. Graham hospital's vice president of marketing and community relations, said in a statement to the Gila Herald. "Be assured we will act responsibly as we learn more. The safety, privacy, and care of our patients remain our absolute highest priorities. Because this news is an allegation, as well as a confidential personnel matter, MGRMC cannot provide further comments or details at this time."

What's next:

By Friday, Henrichsen had posted bond. He must appear before a Florida judge for a State Attorney's Office Pre-File Conference on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the drugs were intended for personal use or distribution aboard the cruise, and hospital officials have not disclosed whether Henrichsen has been placed on leave or faces disciplinary action against his medical license. We're also not sure if Henrichsen is allowed to return to Arizona before his next court date.

Map of the arrest location: