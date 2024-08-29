2 men accused of murder in connection to missing Arizona woman

The Brief Shayna Feinman was reported missing from the Seligman area last March. Feinman's boyfriend and another man have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to her disappearance. Feinman's body has not been found.



A missing Arizona woman's boyfriend and another man have been arrested for murder in connection to her disappearance, authorities said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Shayna Feinman was reported missing on March 18 from the Hyde Park area in Seligman after she did not pick up her dog from a neighbor who was watching the pet.

The neighbor searched the area and found Feinman's car, wallet and identification not far from where Feinman and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Cavett Richards, were staying.

YCSO says during their investigation, detectives discovered several other crimes allegedly committed by Richards and another man, 58-year-old William DalCerro.

"These crimes included weapons offenses, tampering with evidence, and possession of a stolen vehicle," YCSO said.

Richards and DalCerro were arrested and booked into jail.

Investigators say in recent months, they were able to gather enough evidence to charge Richards and DalCerro for second-degree murder, conspiracy and concealment of a dead body in connection to Feinman's disappearance.

From left: Cavett Richards, Shayna Feinman and William DalCerro

Feinman's body has not been found.

YCSO asks anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the desert or forest in west-central California through Arizona to call them at 928-771-32660. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at yavapaisw.com.

Map of Seligman