Shayna Feinman: $10,000 reward offered for information leading to missing Arizona woman

Arizona woman, Shayna Feinman, has been missing from Yavapai County since March 9 and the sheriff's office is offering a hefty reward for information that leads to finding her.

Feinman went missing from the Peach Springs/Hyde Park area near Seligman. She was last seen wearing "sweatpants with athletic-type shorts over them, a hoodie, and green hiking boots."

Authorities said Feinman was walking to a nearby friend's house but never arrived.

"Detectives have recovered her cell phone on a nearby property and are reporting that the persons last seen with Shayna are not cooperating with the investigation at this time," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on where Feinman might be can call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness 800 932-3232. You can also send a tip at yavapaisw.com.

Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Feinman being found.

Shayna Feinman

Map of where Seligman is: