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The Brief Police arrested 28-year-old Diamond Buchanan after he allegedly slashed a worker with a knife while stealing a secured handgun from a Mesa Sportsman’s Warehouse. Buchanan allegedly told investigators under Miranda that he stole the weapon to carry out five cartel assassinations in exchange for a larger sex organ. He remains held in Maricopa County jail on a $75,000 bond facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges ahead of an Oct. 30 court appearance.



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MESA, Ariz. - A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly knifing a retail worker while stealing a handgun from a Mesa sporting goods store, later telling police he cased the shop to carry out five cartel contract hits in exchange for male enhancement.

What we know:

Diamond Dajour Buchanan, 28, is accused of multiple felony charges following the violent scuffle inside a Sportsman’s Warehouse. According to court documents, Buchanan told detectives that he was an operative working for both the FBI and a Mexican drug cartel.

Chaos at the counter

Officers were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 24 to the outdoors retailer near Greenfield and Baseline roads after reports of a man armed with a knife. Store surveillance cameras captured Buchanan pacing the aisles for several minutes, waiting for the attendant at the firearms counter to become distracted. Once the clerk looked away, Buchanan allegedly darted behind the counter, grabbed a handgun equipped with a trigger lock from a back shelf, and sprinted toward the front exit.

A store employee moved to intercept Buchanan, tackling him near the doors to prevent his escape. A chaotic altercation ensued between Buchanan, the employee and a second worker. During the struggle, police say Buchanan pulled a silver folding knife, cutting the worker's wrist and slashing his hand. Two armed witnesses nearby drew their own guns on Buchanan, prompting the injured worker to let go before Buchanan broke loose and fled out the front doors.

Mesa Police Department officers apprehended Buchanan a short distance away about an hour later, reportedly finding the folding knife on him. Both the injured employee and a witness identified him at the scene.

Absurd admissions

What they're saying:

When interviewed by police, Buchanan reportedly confirmed he was the man seen in the surveillance images holding the knife and revealed a bizarre motive for the heist. Investigators wrote in court records that Buchanan said he had cased the retailer specifically to acquire a gun so he could commit "five murders for the cartel." According to court documents, Buchanan claimed that if he carried out all five slayings, the cartel had promised to reward him with a surgery that would give him "a bigger d---."

What's next:

Buchanan, who hails from a suburb just outside Pittsburgh, was booked into Maricopa County jail on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, aggravated assault and theft. A judge set his bond at $75,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Maricopa County Superior Court for a status conference on Oct. 30.

Map of where the slashing occurred:

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what brought the Pennsylvania resident across the country to Mesa, or whether he has a prior criminal history.