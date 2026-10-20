2026 Election: Arizona Congressional District 3 explained: What to know about the Phoenix-area race

The Brief Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari is seeking reelection in Arizona Congressional District 3. She's running against Green Party candidate David Redkey, No Labels candidate Alan Aversa, and Republican Jacob Parkman. District 3 covers most of southern, western, and downtown Phoenix. It also covers a small portion of Glendale. The general election will be held Nov. 3. Voters using mail-in ballots must request them by Oct. 23 and either mail them by Oct. 27 or deliver them to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.



In November, Arizona voters will decide on who represents Arizona Congressional District 3. Here's what you need to know about the Phoenix-area race.

Where is Arizona Congressional District 3?

District 3 in Arizona covers most of southern, western, and downtown Phoenix, as well as a small part of Glendale.

Who are the candidates?

Yassamin Ansari

Yassamin Ansari

A former Phoenix City Council member and the daughter of Iranian immigrants, Ansari was elected to a U.S. House seat covering Arizona's 3rd Congressional District in 2024, when she defeated Republican Jeff Zink. Months before, Ansari narrowly won the Democratic primary in a race that triggered an automatic recount.

Where She Stands on Key Issues:

Ansari had the following to say to voters on key issues as she seeks reelection:

Affordability: "Rep. Ansari is working for an economy that works for everyone—not just the wealthy. That means putting an end to the failed trickle-down policies and focusing on strengthening the middle-class and expanding economic opportunity."

Climate change: "Rep. Ansari believes that the climate crisis is the defining issue of our generation. She came to Congress from climate advocacy, serving as the youngest climate policy advisor at the United Nations and helping to deliver the historic Paris Climate Accords. On the Phoenix City Council, she led the charge for clean air and water, created the first Office of Heat Response and Mitigation in the country, and helped pass the city’s landmark Climate Action Plan and Transportation Electrification Action Plan. Her work on the Phoenix City Council focused on reducing carbon emissions and improving the city’s air and water quality."

Housing: "Rep. Ansari knows that housing is a human right, and she is fighting to lower the costs of rent and housing across the board. She believes that no one should ever have to choose between keeping a roof over their heads or putting food on the table, which is why she is a bold advocate for more affordable housing and transformative solutions to address the crisis of homelessness in Arizona and across the country."

Immigration: "Rep. Ansari believes that we can have a secure border, be pro-immigration, and have an economy that works for everyone. In Congress, she will continue to push to secure our border and push for meaningful immigration reform that reflects the values of our nation and for a future where every Arizonan–regardless of their immigration status—has the opportunity to thrive."

David Redkey

David Redkey

Redkey has an educational background and has worked as a school teacher. He is running as a Green Party candidate. However, according to the party's website, his candidacy is listed as "ACTIVELY OPPOSED," under the Endorsement Rating column.

Last month, Redkey was arrested for allegedly threatening a judge and an attorney.

Redkey's Campaign Principles:

According to Redkey's campaign website, he is running based on the following principles:

"Foundation Economics — a people-centered plan to rebuild the middle class and grow wages."

"Tougher transparency and accountability for guardianship, probate, and fiduciary systems so families aren’t preyed upon."

"Local first jobs and supports that keep work and prosperity in our communities."

"Hands-on constituent service and clear, measurable goals rather than vague promises."

Alan Aversa

Aversa is running as a No Labels Party candidate. He graduated from the University of Arizona and has worked as a teacher. It should be noted that Aversa's candidacy is not on the list of endorsed candidates, as posted on the No Labels Party of Arizona's website.

Where He Stands On Key Issues:

Aversa says he is running "to give voters a choice beyond the Republican-Democrat uniparty ‘choice.’" He is also running "to protect Arizona parents' right to choose how to educate their children" and "to defend the right to life from conception onward."

Life: "Aversa is part of a team of 9 pro-life federal candidates running uncensorable TV ads exposing the reality of abortion, which the Democrat party of death supports, so that child-killing ends and the right to life is protected for all."

Education: Aversa "believes that parents are their children’s first educators, and they have a right to choose how to educate their children; hence, he is against promoting transgender, CRT, and other scientifically dubious theories and ideologies in schools, especially without parents’ knowledge or consent."

Economics: Aversa believes "we must return to the land. Local, sustainable farming is the solution to the unemployment crisis. The means of production (capital) must be equitably distributed and decentralized, not centralized in the hands of the few."

Foreign policy: Aversa is "against U.S. involvement and funding of genocidal wars by the State of Israel, Ukraine, Iran, and elsewhere. He is "America first" and believes "we have domestic issues that need to be addressed first."

Jacob Parkman

Parkman is a Republican running as a write-in candidate. According to ballotpedia.org, Parkman graduated from Brigham Young University and has worked as an adjunct professor.

His Key Messages to Voters:

Parkman wants voters to remember the following when heading to the polls:

"Strong families build strong communities, and strong communities build a strong nation. Government should strengthen—not replace—families, churches, charities, and local communities. I support community-based networks that help families through temporary challenges, with government providing seed funding and infrastructure while communities ultimately take ownership and become self-sustaining."

"Government exists to serve the people, not the other way around. I support constitutional limits on federal power, individual liberty, religious freedom, parental rights, private property, and government accountability. Americans should have the freedom to make decisions for themselves and their families while accepting the personal responsibility that comes with liberty."

"Every American should have a pathway to build a productive and secure future. I support educational choice, affordable community-college and workforce opportunities, technical training, healthcare focused on patients, economic opportunity, and retirement reform that encourages individual ownership. Government should remove unnecessary barriers and help create the conditions where Americans can work, learn, build, and provide for their families."

What You Need to Know:

The general election will be held Nov. 3. Voters using mail-in ballots must request them by Oct. 23 and either mail them by Oct. 27 or deliver them to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, and in-person voters must show valid identification.

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How can I track my ballot?

Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website.

Where can I see the results?

Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results on the AZ Clean Elections website.