Driver dies after train strikes vehicle on Peoria tracks

The Brief A driver died after a collision between a train and a vehicle in Peoria. Peoria police believe the driver intentionally drove onto the tracks near Cotton Crossing and Grand Avenue. The driver has not been identified, and the roadway has since reopened to traffic.



A driver is dead following a collision between a train and a vehicle in Peoria overnight.

What we know:

Peoria Police responded to reports of a train having struck a vehicle on the railroad tracks in the area of Cotton Crossing and Grand Avenue. The driver was confirmed to have died due to the collision.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials believe the driver had intentionally driven onto the tracks.

What we don't know:

The driver's identity was not released.

Dig deeper:

The roadway was closed, with traffic restricted, for some time, but has since been reopened. Police said they are not releasing additional information surrounding the incident at this time.

Map of the nearby area where the collision occurred.