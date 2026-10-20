2026 Election: Arizona CD-5 matchup: Key candidates and top platform issues

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The Brief Republican former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Democrat Elizabeth Lee are competing to represent Arizona’s 5th Congressional District to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who is running for governor against incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Arizona’s 5th Congressional District is located in Maricopa and Pinal counties and includes parts of Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler, Mesa, San Tan Valley, and Apache Junction. Lamb’s platform focuses on border security, economic growth, and constitutional conservatism, while Lee emphasizes healthcare reform, public education funding, economic stability, and water security.



Republican former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Democrat Elizabeth Lee are competing to represent Arizona’s 5th Congressional District, seeking to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs as he campaigns for governor.

Biggs, a Republican who currently holds the seat, is running for governor against incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Where is CD-5?:

Located in Maricopa and Pinal counties, the 5th Congressional District includes parts of Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler, Mesa, San Tan Valley and Apache Junction.

Mark Lamb:

In his bid for Congress, Lamb is positioning himself as a constitutional conservative and non-career politician.

Law enforcement

Emphasizing his eight years of law enforcement experience, Lamb highlights his record protecting Arizona communities, confronting cartels, and addressing human trafficking.

Immigration

Lamb’s policy priorities focus on border security and economic growth. If elected, he pledges to restore order to the immigration system, enforce existing laws, support law enforcement, and defend the Constitution.

Economy

His economic strategy aims to reduce costs, support small businesses, lower taxes, and strengthen American jobs to support working families.

Leadership abilities

Lamb points to his time as sheriff to demonstrate his leadership and decision-making skills.

"As Sheriff of Pinal County, Mark led an agency responsible for protecting a county larger than the state of Connecticut and worked alongside local, state, and federal partners to combat human trafficking, drug smuggling, cartel operations, and violent crime," his campaign website says.

It continues, "He became nationally known for standing against government overreach during COVID, refusing to enforce mask and vaccine mandates for employee, and allowing local businesses to remain open. During the Biden administration Mark gained increased favor among conservatives for his outspoken and brutal honestly about the challenges facing Arizona communities, and for refusing to stay silent when Washington politicians ignored the realities occurring at the southern border."

Click here to learn more about Lamb's campaign.

Endorsements for Lamb:

President Donald Trump endorsed Lamb's campaign.

"President Donald J. Trump has given Mark Lamb his Complete and Total Endorsement. A longtime supporter of President Trump and the America First movement, Mark is committed to securing the border, restoring common sense, and advancing policies that put American families first," Lamb's campaign website said.

Other notable endorsements include the Mesa Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Police Organizations, the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Association and the Pinal County Deputies Association.

Allegations against Lamb:

Earlier this year, The Arizona Republic reported on accusations against Lamb involving text messages that reportedly contained racist, homophobic, and threatening content. The report was published before the July 21 primary, in which Lamb earned the GOP nomination.

Past run for U.S. Senate:

In 2024, Lamb ran for a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona. He lost the Republican primary to Kari Lake, who was defeated by Democrat Ruben Gallego in the general election.

Elizabeth Lee:

Lee's platform focuses on policy proposals targeting healthcare, education, economic stability, and environmental security.

Health care

Lee approaches healthcare as a fundamental human right, calling for systemic reforms that eliminate the need for patients to ration care due to high costs and ensuring access to comprehensive reproductive freedom and fertility services.

Education

In public education, her platform seeks full funding to resolve overcrowded classrooms and eliminate the out-of-pocket expenses currently absorbed by teachers.

Economy

To address economic stability, Lee highlights policies aimed at creating affordable housing and expanding economic equity, framing financial security as essential to public health and overall economic growth.

Community wellbeing

Her pro-family agenda centers on expanding affordable access to healthcare, strong public schools, and safe housing across Arizona communities.

Border issues, gun violence

On border and security issues, Lee advocates for humane and compassionate immigration reform, noting Arizona's position as a border state, while drawing on her nursing background to call for common-sense gun violence prevention measures.

Water issues

Facing the state's ongoing historic drought, she prioritizes water security and environmental protection as critical to Arizona's long-term viability.

‘Ready to fight for millions’

Raised in poverty in Ohio, Lee says she suffered years of undiagnosed chronic pain before becoming a registered nurse and diagnosing her own rare disorder, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, at age 37. Now a political candidate, she leverages her experience as both an overlooked patient and a nurse to push for systemic healthcare reform.

"Elizabeth has spent her entire career advocating for patients one at a time. Now, she's ready to fight for millions," her campaign website says. "She's watched too many patients ration their insulin because they can't afford it. She's held the hands of too many women who've been told their pregnancy complications don't matter. She's seen too many families choose between paying for healthcare and paying for groceries."

Click here to learn more about Lee's campaign.

Endorsements for Lee:

Notable endorsements include Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Reps. Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva, Reproductive Freedom for All, and Nurses for America.

What's next:

The general election will be held Nov. 3.

Voters using mail-in ballots must request them by Oct. 23 and either mail them by Oct. 27 or deliver them to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, and in-person voters must show valid identification.