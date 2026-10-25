Driver arrested for extreme DUI after crashing truck into Tempe house, injuring resident, police say

The Brief A reckless driver crashed a pickup truck into a Tempe home early Sunday morning, injuring a resident inside. Police arrested 21-year-old Gannon Dodge on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and extreme DUI. The home suffered structural damage, while speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors.



One person was injured after a reckless driver in a pickup truck crashed into a Tempe home early Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Gilbert Police witnessed the pickup truck traveling recklessly down Gilbert's Downtown District, near Gilbert Road and Page Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 25.

"Shortly thereafter, the same truck was seen allegedly performing a burnout near Gilbert and Guadalupe Roads. When an officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver allegedly fled eastbound at a high rate of speed," police said.

When the driver reportedly tried to turn at Burk Street, they crashed into a home near Guadalupe and Rural roads.

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The driver, identified as 21-year-old Gannon Dodge, and two others in the car were detained. Dodge was then arrested on charges including aggravated assault, endangerment, reckless driver, DUI, and extreme DUI.

Inside the home, a 45-year-old resident suffered minor injuries from the collision and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the home sustained structural damage.

Dig deeper:

Gilbert Police believe speed and impaired factored into the incident.

What we don't know:

The exact injuries of the resident were not made known. It is unclear if the driver, or the other passengers, were injured.

Map of the area where the driver crashed into the home.