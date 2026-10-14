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2026 Election: Arizona Prop 317 explained: State homeland security authority and drug cartel designations

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published October 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published October 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST

The Brief

    • Proposition 317 defines drug cartels as terrorist organizations and directs the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to crack down on them.
    • Supporters say the bill will make the state safer, while opponents believe labeling drug cartels as terrorist organizations is a responsibility of the federal government.
    • Support for the proposition fell strictly along party lines, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats opposed, following a similar bill vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs in 2023.

PHOENIX - Next month, Arizona voters will cast their vote on a ballot measure aimed at law enforcement cracking down on drug cartels, while also defining them as terrorist organizations.

What is Proposition 317?

Proposition 317 made it to the ballot by legislative referral, meaning lawmakers voted to put the measure on the ballot. It declares that drug cartels are terrorist organizations. It also directs the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to do everything in its authority to crack down on those organizations.

What a Yes Vote Would Do:

A drug cartel would be defined as "an ongoing formal or informal association of persons engaged in human smuggling, drug trafficking, or any act defined as terrorism under Arizona law."

Prop 317 would enact the following:

  • Require Arizona DHS "to use all lawful means available within its authority to address threats posed by drug cartels."
  • Declare that the bill "does not support an alien's claim for asylum under federal law."

What a Note Vote Would Do:

 Current laws on terrorism and the Department of Homeland Security would be maintained.

"Arizona is being ‘actually invaded’"

Dig deeper:

According to the 2026 Arizona General Election Publicity Pamphlet, after Proposition 314, also known as the "Secure the Border Act," was passed in 2024, voters still expressed the belief that the state was being "actually invaded" by rampant human trafficking and drug smuggling.

"This legislation [Proposition 317] is necessary to address the public safety crisis at Arizona's border, to fulfill voters' intent as expressed in Proposition 314 and to empower the Arizona department of homeland security to do everything within its authority consistent with this state's declaration that drug cartels are terrorist organizations for purposes of Arizona law."

The case for and against Prop 317

What they're saying:

Support to put the proposition on the ballot was split along party lines, with Republicans voting in support and Democrats opposed. Gov. Katie Hobbs also vetoed a similar bill in 2023.

Arizona Speaker of the House Steve Montenegro

Supporters argue the proposition will make Arizona safer.

"Arizona is on the frontlines of a war that Washington has refused to fight until President Trump arrived. These cartels are not just smuggling drugs; they are running sophisticated, brutal operations that profit off human misery—trafficking women and children, flooding our streets with fentanyl, and killing Americans at an unprecedented rate. This is a necessary step in our fight to defend Arizona communities, uphold the rule of law, and protect innocent lives."

Arizona State Senator Catherine Miranda

Meanwhile, opponents say that labeling drug cartels as terrorist organizations is a responsibility of the federal government.

"It is … weaponizing the ballot to push the Right's anti-immigrant agenda."

Election Day Information:

The general election will be held Nov. 3.

Related

2026 Arizona General Election voter guide: What to know about when to vote, how to register, and the races
article

2026 Arizona General Election voter guide: What to know about when to vote, how to register, and the races

Arizona voters will decide on various federal, state and local races as part of the 2026 midterm election. Here's what to know for this year.

Voters using mail-in ballots must request them by Oct. 23 and either mail them by Oct. 27 or deliver them to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, and in-person voters must show valid identification.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from a 2026 General Election Publicity Pamphlet posted online by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, quotes from Steve Montenegro and Catherine Miranda posted to ballotpedia.org, an analysis of Proposition 317 posted online by the Arizona Legislature, and previous FOX 10 reports on the "Secure the Border Act."

2026 ElectionsTerrorismArizona PoliticsArizonaNews