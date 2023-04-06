Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes 8 bills in one day: here's a list of the bills affected

article

On Apr. 6, Governor Katie Hobbs' office announced that the governor has vetoes eight bills that were approved by members of the Arizona State Legislature.

The bills, according to a brief statement, cover a variety of topics, from criminal damage to monuments and statues, to election-related bills.

Here's what you should know.

What were the 8 bills that were vetoed by Gov. Hobbs?

According to a statement released on Apr. 6, the eight bills vetoed by Gov. Hobbs are:

SB1009 , which makes defacing, damaging or tampering with a public or private monument, memorial or statue a crime

SB1074 , which requires, among other things, that the source codes for electronic equipment used to tabulate votes in Arizona be submitted to the state's Auditor general for inspection by the State Legislature, a county's board of supervisors, or other election officials by request

SB1253 , which requires a registered sex offender who is also the legal guardian of a student at a public or private school to notify the school of their status as a registered sex offender on an annual basis

SB1257 , which would set up an assistant director for the Arizona Department of Water Resources

SB1428 , which bans any local government within Arizona from banning a gun show from taking place within their boundaries, or "enact or enforce any ordinance, rule or policy that primarily affects gun shows and effectively prohibits a gun shot from occurring"

SB1600 , which deals with infants who were born alive during the course of an abortion

HB2322 , which deals with signature verification on early ballot envelopes

HB2415 , which would purge voters from the Active Early Voting List if they did not cast an early ballot in all elections for one election cycle

Why were the bills vetoed?

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (From Archive)

For each of the eight vetoes, Gov. Hobbs sent a veto letter to leaders of the Arizona State Legislature, explaining her reasons behind the veto.

SB1009 : "State law already provides adequate tools to prosecute criminal damage to the items contemplated in this bill, including confederate monuments," read a portion of the letter.

SB1074 : "The election equipment required by the bill, as well as the problem it purports to solve, does not exist," read a portion of the letter.

SB1253 : "State law already outlines requirements for the registration of sex offenders with the Department of Public Safety and compliance with various ongoing notification requirements, including notifying school districts in which a sex offender lives," read a portion of the letter.

SB1257 : "The bill creates an unnecessary statutory mandate for the Arizona Department of Water Resources to hire for a role that can already be satisfied by existing ADWR staff," read a portion of the letter.

SB1428 : "This bill needlessly restricts the authority of cities and towns to make decisions about how to keep their communities safe," read a portion of the letter

SB1600 : "This bill is uniformly opposed by the medical community, and interferes with the relationship between a patient and doctor," read a portion of the letter.

HB2322 : "The standards in the bill are already several years old, and are more appropriately included as part of the Election Procedures Manual," read a portion of the letter.

HB2415 : "I stand ready to sign bills that make voting more accessible, accurate, and secure. This bill accomplishes none of these goals," read a portion of the letter.

How many bills have Gov. Hobbs vetoed so far this year?

Not counting the eight bills mentioned above, Gov. Hobbs has also vetoed the following bills:

HB2427 (April 3), which makes assaulting a person while :knowing or having reason to know" that the victim is pregnant a crime of aggravated assault.Gov. Hobbs wrote that HB2427, according to advocates for victims of domestic violence, will "do nothing to deter domestic violence or support pregnant victims."

HB2440 (April 3), which require public power utilities in the state to prioritize grid reliability and affordability when making decisions regarding "planning investment, procurement and operation of electric generation, transmission, and distribution resources."Gov. Hobbs wrote that HB2440 is "unnecessary and creates regulatory uncertainty in instances where affordability and reliability may be at odds."

HB2472 (April 3), which bans the state from requiring a bank or financial institution to "use a social credit score when the bank or financial institution evaluates whether to lend money to a customer."Gov. Hobbs wrote that HB2472 is "overly vague," does not define "social credit scores," and that these systems do not exist anywhere in the United States. She also wrote that the bill is redundant with federal law.

HB2056 (April 3), which deals with water quality control.Gov. Hobbs wrote that the bill "creates regulatory confusion and uncertainty" by forcing unnecessary conflict between state law and federal law.

SB1024 (March 30), which would have stopped anyone from erecting makeshift shelters on sidewalks, alleyways, streets, parkways and other public rights-of-way.Gov. Hobbs wrote that the bill only makes Arizona's homeless crisis less visible.

SB1250 (March 30), which dealt with matter of religious exemptions from vaccination.Gov. Hobbs wrote that the bill is unnecessary, as legal protections for an employee's religious beliefs already exist in federal employment law.

SB1063 (March 28), which would have banned cities and municipalities from taxing groceries.Gov. Hobbs wrote that the bill would have a negative budgetary impact on municipalities, and could result in service cuts, including public safety, and possibly increased property taxes.

SB1096 (March 28), which bans a public entity from entering into a contract worth $100,000 or more with a company, unless the contract includes a written certification that the company "does not currently, and agrees for the duration of the contract that it will not discriminate against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.:Gov. Hobbs wrote that the bill is "unnecessary and, if enacted, could result in banks leaving Arizona's market," thus limiting competition and increase cost for local governments.

SB1305 (March 9), which bans public schools, school district, state agency, or their employees from teaching a number of concepts that some believe constitute "critical race theory."Gov Hobbs wrote that the bill only serves to "divide and antagonize," and that "it's time to stop pushing students and teachers into culture wars rooted in fear mongering and evidence-free accusation."

Can the legislature override the vetoes?

Under Arizona's constitution, a two-thirds vote of the members elected to each of the state's legislative chambers is needed to override a veto.

There are 60 members in the State House, and 30 members in the State Senate. This means 40 members of the State House and 20 members of the State Senate need to vote to override a veto.

While the Republicans hold a majority in both the State House and the State Senate, they do not have the votes needed to override a veto on their own, and will need a number of Democrats to support such efforts.

Are vetoes common in Arizona?

Fomer Govuernor Doug Ducey (From Archive)

In recent years, Arizona's governors have issued vetoes on a number of bills.

During Doug Ducey's time as governor, he vetoes a number of bills, including, in 2022, a bill sponsored by a Scottsdale GOP lawmaker that that would require county recorders to launch an investigation anytime someone claims that a person’s voter registration is invalid.

Ducey said the bill could allow for subjective decisions and lead to people’s voter registrations being canceled "based on fiction rather than fact."

In 2021, Ducey vetoed a bill backed by social conservative groups that would have, among other things, barred all discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents are notified in advance. Ducey called the bill "overly broad and vague," and said it would lead to unintended consequences.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.