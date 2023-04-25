Capitol food fight: Arizona lawmakers fail to override veto of cottage food bill

Lawmakers in the Arizona House failed to get enough votes on April 25 to override a veto on a bill related to homemade food.

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed House Bill 2509, which would have expanded the homemade foods that people could sell legally, including hot foods, like tamales.

Hobbs vetoed the bill last week, citing safety concerns.

Lawmakers in the House failed to get enough votes to override Hobbs' veto. Democrats in the House and Senate previously said they wouldn't provide the votes needed.

Democratic State Rep. Alma Hernandez is among lawmakers who broke ranks with her party in support of the override.

"I am very disappointed in many of my colleagues who I've had conversations with over the weekend who have, all of the sudden, changed their votes," Hernandez said Tuesday. "Why? I'll tell you why. Because they are too afraid of voting against the governor. Because they want to protect the governor, although we are a separate branch, and we were elected by our constituents, not by Governor Hobbs."

