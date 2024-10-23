Arizona detention officer accused of striking family member

article

The Brief Jesse Wilburn Sr., an Arizona detention officer, was arrested for allegedly striking a family member. The alleged incident happened on Oct. 22 outside a gas station. Wilburn Sr. is accused of assault and disorderly conduct.



An Arizona detention officer was arrested after he allegedly struck a family member in Yavapai County.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 in Paulden.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 42-year-old Jesse Wilburn Sr., was arrested after witnesses reported the altercation.

"[Wilburn Sr.] had argued with and then struck a family member outside a Paulden gas station," the sheriff's office said.

Wilburn Sr. was booked into jail and is accused of assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. He also faces potential charges of driving under the influence.