Teen gives alleged child predator her mom's phone number to get him to leave her alone

The Brief 37-year-old Isaiah Navarro was arrested on suspicion of child luring in Glendale. Police say he approached a teen girl who gave him her mom's number. A text convo between her mom, as well as investigators, led to his arrest.



A quick-thinking 14-year-old girl gave an alleged child predator her mother's phone number when he approached her while she was walking home from school.

Her actions got the suspect, 37-year-old Isaiah Navarro, arrested, but not before investigators took over the text conversation.

The Glendale Police Department detailed exactly how it all went down.

The girl was walking home when Navarro reportedly approached her while in his car. He tried making conversation, but the girl knew better to engage, so when he asked for her number, she gave him her mother's instead.

"Navarro made contact later that day, thinking he was speaking to the 14-year-old victim. Instead, he was communicating with her mother who immediately contacted us. Unbeknownst to Navarro, our detectives got involved and continued the conversation," the police department said.

Investigators saw the texts becoming more sexually graphic, and they say Navarro asked to hang out repeatedly. So, still pretending to be the teen, the investigators picked a place and time to meet with Navarro.

"Within a few hours, Navarro arrived at the location but instead of the 14-year-old young lady, Navarro met up with some handcuffs and was placed under arrest," the police department said.

He's accused of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

If you believe you or someone else you know may have been victimized by this suspect, police ask you to call them at 623-930-3000.