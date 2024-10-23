Arizona coach accused of luring a minor

The Brief Jason Imhoff, a coach at the Austin Centers in the Valley, is accused of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. The Austin Centers says Imhoff has been removed from the school.



A coach at a Valley school has been arrested for allegedly luring a minor.

Jason Imhoff, 45, is accused of several charges, including aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, after being arrested by Scottsdale Police.

Imhoff was a coach at the Austin Centers, which is a special education school.

In a statement to FOX 10, the Austin Centers says Imhoff was removed from any contact with students as soon as administrators were informed of the investigation.

"Upon learning of this situation from the Scottsdale Police Department, the Austin Centers immediately separated employment with the individual in question. Law enforcement confirmed that the alleged crimes were not connected with the Austin Centers or our students in any way. All individuals employed by the Austin Centers are required to pass a comprehensive federal, state, and local criminal background check and maintain a current Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card. As we have done so over the last 30 years, the Austin Centers will continue to place the welfare and safety of our students as our highest priority," read the full statement.