Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
8
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 2:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona governor Hobbs vetoes the ban on sales tax for food

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Politics
Associated Press

Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill banning grocery taxes

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a food tax bill Tuesday that would have prevented cities and municipalities from taxing groceries.

In a letter sent to the Legislature, Hobbs said she believed the bill wouldn’t eliminate costs onto consumers and instead shift the responsibility to the state.

"The bill, originally unveiled as a way to mitigate inflation, does not take effect for more than two years," Hobbs wrote. "What’s more, it does nothing for the more than 800,000 Arizonans who use SNAP and WIC benefits for their groceries, as these constituents are already exempt from the tax."

Senate Republicans said the bill would have put more money back in the pockets of Arizonans while the cost of living remains historically high.

Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, who sponsored the bill, said "we’re not only paying inflated prices to feed our families, but we’re also paying more in taxes as the cost of food rises... A tax on our groceries is regressive and hurts everyone."

Hobbs also vetoed a bill that would have prohibited government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with companies that make firearms.

"The bill is unnecessary and, if enacted, could result in banks leaving Arizona," Hobbs said. "This would limit competition and increase costs for local governments — costs which ultimately fall on taxpayers."