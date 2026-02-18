Police: Driver was going 130 mph before double fatal Queen Creek crash

The Brief Investigators say a 20-year-old driver was traveling more than 130 mph on Feb. 13 before a multi-vehicle collision near Riggs and Ellsworth roads that left two people dead. The driver of the sports car, Kyle Campbell, died at the scene after his vehicle struck an eastbound car, crossed into westbound lanes, and hit a sedan head-on. Eduardo Chavez Diaz, 25, the driver of the westbound sedan, was killed in the crash. A woman and two children in his vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the driver of the eastbound car was treated at the scene.



The Queen Creek Police Department is releasing new information about what led up to a crash that killed two people and hurt three others on Feb. 13.

What we know:

The crash happened near Riggs and Ellsworth roads when the driver of a sports car was reportedly traveling more than 130 mph and crashed into another car heading eastbound.

"Following the initial impact, the sports car lost control, crossed into the westbound lanes, and collided head-on with a westbound sedan," police said.

The sports car driver, 20-year-old Kyle Campbell, died at the scene.

The westbound car had four people inside, and the driver, 25-year-old Eduardo Chavez Diaz, died at the scene and his body had to be extricated from the car. A woman and two kids inside the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

As for the car heading eastbound, the driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"These incidents are profoundly significant and deeply impact families, friends, and our community," said Police Chief Randy Brice. "Our investigators conduct comprehensive reviews of every fatal collision, carefully examining all factors, including speed, potential impairment, roadway conditions, and overall driving behavior. While the investigation remains ongoing, tragedies such as this serve as a reminder that the decisions we make behind the wheel can have life-altering and irreversible consequences."

Map of the area where the crash happened