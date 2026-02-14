Expand / Collapse search

Two dead, three injured in Queen Creek crash

Published  February 14, 2026 12:40pm MST
Queen Creek
The Brief

    • Two people have died and three others were injured following a collision Friday night near the intersection of Riggs and Ellsworth roads in Queen Creek.
    • First responders performed mechanical extrication to reach victims at the scene.
    • Investigators have not yet released the names of the deceased or determined what caused the crash.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Two people are dead and three others are hurt after a crash in Queen Creek on Friday night.

What we know:

The Feb. 13 crash happened just after 10:40 p.m. near Riggs and Ellsworth roads.

"One patient sustained fatal injuries, a second patient was transported with life threatening injuries, but later succumbed to their injuries. Three additional patients with non-life threatening injuries," Queen Creek Police said. "Mechanical extrication was required."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident. Police did not say what led up to the crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Queen Creek Police Department

