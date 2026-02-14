Two dead, three injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Two people are dead and three others are hurt after a crash in Queen Creek on Friday night.
What we know:
The Feb. 13 crash happened just after 10:40 p.m. near Riggs and Ellsworth roads.
"One patient sustained fatal injuries, a second patient was transported with life threatening injuries, but later succumbed to their injuries. Three additional patients with non-life threatening injuries," Queen Creek Police said. "Mechanical extrication was required."
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this incident. Police did not say what led up to the crash.
Map of the area where the crash happened