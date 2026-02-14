Two dead, three injured in Queen Creek crash

The Brief Two people have died and three others were injured following a collision Friday night near the intersection of Riggs and Ellsworth roads in Queen Creek. First responders performed mechanical extrication to reach victims at the scene. Investigators have not yet released the names of the deceased or determined what caused the crash.



Two people are dead and three others are hurt after a crash in Queen Creek on Friday night.

What we know:

The Feb. 13 crash happened just after 10:40 p.m. near Riggs and Ellsworth roads.

"One patient sustained fatal injuries, a second patient was transported with life threatening injuries, but later succumbed to their injuries. Three additional patients with non-life threatening injuries," Queen Creek Police said. "Mechanical extrication was required."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident. Police did not say what led up to the crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened