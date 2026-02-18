Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap gives sworn testimony to Board of Supervisors

The Brief Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap provided sworn testimony Wednesday during a special meeting called by the Board of Supervisors to address a power struggle over election management and claims of voter disenfranchisement. While Heap’s appearance resolved a threat of removal from office, he maintained that a court must clarify the specific legal duties of each office to resolve ongoing disputes over resources and authority. The conflict centers on Heap's request for an Agilis mail-in ballot processing machine, which the board has denied citing budget constraints. Following the testimony, supervisors unanimously passed a resolution intended to push negotiations forward, though Heap suggested that a resolution may remain out of reach without judicial intervention to define the boundaries of their respective roles.



The ongoing power struggle between the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and County Recorder Justin Heap intensified Wednesday during a special meeting where Heap provided sworn testimony regarding election-related concerns and claims of voter disenfranchisement.

What we know:

The board had previously voted to compel Heap’s testimony, citing an Arizona statute that grants supervisors the authority to remove a recorder from office for refusing to appear. While Heap’s appearance resolved the immediate threat of removal, the legal and administrative deadlock over election operations remains.

During the hearing, Supervisor Debbie Lesko pressed Heap on past statements made by his office.

"Are we disenfranchising voters now, as your chief of staff said in court under sworn oath, or are we not?" Lesko asked.

Heap clarified that his staff member was likely referring to past issues rather than current operations.

"I certainly have spoken to my staff; we have not seen evidence that, so far this year, the lack of an Agilis machine caused any disenfranchisement," Heap testified. "We haven't had a large enough election that we haven't been able to manage."

Dig deeper:

The Agilis machine, used for processing mail-in ballots, has become a primary point of contention. Heap requested the equipment to streamline operations, but the board has maintained that the purchase is not in the budget.

The friction stems from a fundamental disagreement over how the two offices should co-manage elections. Following the testimony, the board voted unanimously on a resolution aimed at breaking the impasse.

"We work for the voters, and so what you've seen here is an offer on the table," said Supervisor Thomas Galvin. "I'd like anyone here who’s paying attention to this issue ... to ask Justin Heap where is his counteroffer."

Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap (center)

Heap, however, suggested that a resolution might require judicial intervention rather than just a seat at the table.

"I don't know how we go forward and have negotiations if we don't have the court clarify what the duties of each office are," Heap told FOX 10. "We can't have a negotiation when one side says our duties are our duties, [and] the recorder's duties are also all our duties."

Heap concluded the meeting by providing the board with a formal report detailing alleged issues within his office and further claims regarding voter disenfranchisement.