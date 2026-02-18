Family of Christian Diaz files $25M claim against Phoenix for deadly police shooting

article

The Brief The family of Christian Diaz has filed a $25 million notice of claim against the city of Phoenix and Officer Jason Valenzuela, alleging the officer fatally shot Diaz while he was restraining a home intruder. According to the claim, family members warned Valenzuela that the intruder was disarmed and on the ground, but the officer fired a single shot into the home one second after ordering everyone to show their hands. While Valenzuela fired the fatal shot, the intruder, Edgar Ledezma Garcia, has been indicted for first-degree murder under Arizona’s felony murder law for causing the chain of events that led to Diaz’s death.



The backstory:

Diaz had disarmed an intruder on Jan. 26 at his home near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Phoenix Police said it got 911 calls reporting a man had been shooting at a house.

Phoenix Police said a caller told dispatchers, "Somebody shot one of my kids." In a separate call, a woman reported that someone was shooting her children before a man took the phone, stating "there were kids at the location" and "they are pointing the gun at my dad."

As dispatchers relayed information to responding officers, gunfire could be heard in the background of the calls.

"When the first officer arrived on scene, several community members pointed him toward a nearby home reporting that children were inside, and somebody was shooting. The officer approached the open front door and reported seeing a struggle. He yelled at the men to show their hands, but neither fully complied. This is when the officer-involved shooting took place," the department said.

Officers entering the residence found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A third man, who was not wounded in the shooting, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect arrested, accused of murder

The home invasion suspect, Edgar Ledezma Garcia, has been indicted on multiple felony charges including murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said.

"On January 26, 2026, Garcia shot up a home near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye in Laveen. He then broke into the home and shot someone inside. Phoenix Police were called out to the home and when officers arrived, one officer shot and killed another person inside the house. Garcia is being prosecuted under felony murder, a law that allows a defendant to be charged with first degree murder if a death occurs during the commission of a dangerous felony," MCAO said.

Notice of Claim:

On Feb. 12, the family filed a notice of claim against the police department and the officer who shot Diaz, seeking $25 million.

"Pursuant to A.R.S. §12-821.01 and the Arizona Rules of Civil Procedure, Estate of Christian Diaz, his children and statutory beneficiaries (collectively referred to as "the parties"), hereby submit this Notice of Claim because they were damaged by the actions of the following: The City of Phoenix (i.e., the Phoenix Police Department) and Officer Jason Valenzuela. Damages incurred by the parties were the direct result of the actions of the City of Phoenix and Officer Valenzuela. The parties seek compensatory damages pursuant to violations of both their state and federal Rights," the claim read.

‘You guys killed the wrong person!’

The claim goes on to detail what happened. (Below contains graphic language)

"At least one of the residents clearly communicated directly to Officer Valenzuela: "They got him, they got him, he’s over here they’ve got him on the ground." Despite that warning, standing in the middle of the street, Officer Valenzuela aimed his firearm through the open doorway and into the crowded living room, shouted, "HEY, show me your fucking hands!" and then fired a single shot approximately 1 second later. The bullet hit Mr. Diaz, who was sitting on top of the disarmed intruder, holding him down. Mr. Diaz died at the scene, with his family screaming at the officers, "Dad! Dad! Why? Why? Why didn’t you guys listen…," "You killed my FUCKING DAD," and "You guys killed the wrong person! You shot my husband!"

What's next:

In Arizona, a notice of claim is a required precursor to a lawsuit against a government entity. It has 60 days to respond.

"After you file the notice of claim, you have 60 days within which the government has to settle the claim. If they don’t respond or if they don’t offer a good enough settlement during those 60 days, then after the 60-day run, you have up to one year to bring a lawsuit. If you can’t get the claims settled against the government entity within one year, you have to file a lawsuit. You don’t have two years on those claims," White Mountain Injury Law said on its website.

