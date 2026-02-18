Changes to Arizona law could impact historic neighborhoods

The Brief Arizona lawmakers passed a bill out of committee to exempt designated historic districts from a new state law that mandates "middle housing" in single-family zones. Supporters of the exemption argue it protects neighborhood character from "luxury townhomes," while critics say it prioritizes old aesthetics over affordable housing for workers. The measure now heads to the full House for a vote; if passed, it would roll back January's housing mandate specifically for neighborhoods with historic designations.



An Arizona bill looks to strike a balance between Phoenix's history and its future, with proposed changes to the middle housing law.

The law that passed last year was meant to address skyrocketing housing costs, but some say it threatens the state's history.

What we know:

With a 4-3 vote, the Arizona House Government Committee decided to pass House Bill 2375, which would make designated historic districts exempt from a law that took effect in January — requiring large cities to allow middle housing in neighborhoods previously zoned for single-family homes.

The law was created to help with the state housing shortage.

"We can't solve the statewide housing shortage without giving every neighborhood the chance to take part," said Will Greene, the Arizona Representative for Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.

Why you should care:

Those in favor of the new bill say without it, the character of historic neighborhoods could be compromised by pricey duplexes.

"You're going to buy a parcel in Willo and it's a million dollars," Arizona State Rep. Matt Gress said. "And then the developer is not going to create affordable housing out of that million-dollar acquisition. They're going to create luxury townhomes and condos."

What they're saying:

It’s a decision many in Phoenix's historic neighborhoods are calling a win.

"It was a good morning," Willo resident Aaron Montano Searles said.

Critics say it would make historic neighborhoods too exclusive.

"We shouldn't be prioritizing the preservation of a 1940s aesthetic over the ability of a worker in 2026 to find a home they can afford," Greene said.

The other side:

But, Searles said the exclusivity is a misconception.

"It's very mixed income," he said. "We have retired teachers. I think there's three other teachers, yoga instructor. So it's just a really good mix of folks. I think we really can continue to build on Arizona, while preserving our history."

What's next:

The bill still has to go before the full House for consideration.