Justice Dept.: 2 refugees from Somalia arrested in Tucson, accused of providing support to ISIS
Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say two refugees from Somalia have been arrested in Tucson and accused of providing material support to ISIS terrorists.
Newsmaker Sunday: Dr. Paul Kinsinger
Dr. Paul Kinsinger is an ex-CIA member and now teaches at Thunderbird School of Global Management, and is considered an expert on terrorism.
Arizona woman pleads guilty to terrorism, conspiracy charges
PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona woman has pleaded guilty in a terrorism case in which her inmate husband is also charged.
Neighbors describe man accused of plotting "lone wolf" style terror attack
People living near a man who has been arrested and accused of plotting terrorist incidents in Arizona are speaking out about the man. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Valley woman facing terrorism charges
A Valley woman is facing terror charges after investigators uncover a strange plot to kill several people by detonating a homemade bomb.
Arizona woman is accused of conspiracy to commit terrorism
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit terrorism.
Muslim group condemns ISIS on Valley billboard
A large electronic billboard has a simple message directed at ISIS: "Hey ISIS, you suck."
Muslim group condemns ISIS on Valley billboard
A large electronic billboard has a simple message directed at ISIS: "Hey ISIS, you suck."