Inaugural Salute to Service 5K in Chandler raises funds for veterans walk

The Brief Dozens of runners gathered at Veterans' Oasis Park in Chandler for the city's inaugural Salute to Service 5K. The community race brought out 60 participants, with 100% of proceeds supporting the local park's veteran honor walk memorial. Veterans and local residents participated in the run to honor those who served and ensure their sacrifices are remembered.



A run with a purpose took place in Chandler on Sunday morning as dozens of runners laced up their shoes to honor the men and women who have served the country.

Run For a Cause:

Every step was a salute to those who have served. Runners took part in Chandler's first-ever Salute to Service 5K at Veterans' Oasis Park, all for a cause that goes far beyond the finish line.

"This is our first inaugural event for the 5K, and we have 60 runners this morning. 100% of the proceeds go to support our honor walk," said Corey Povar.

Local perspective:

That memorial honors local veterans with plaques displaying their names, ranks, and branches of service. Many veterans themselves took part in the event.

"I was in the reserves in the coast guard for 23 years. I retired as a commander five years ago. Most of my service was deployable forces did six years active duty from 9/11 through the Iraq war," said Wes Burns, a retired Coast Guard commander.

Lasting Impact:

And while the 5K may last just one morning, the goal is to make sure the sacrifices of those who served are remembered for generations to come.

"It's really special. I think just to be able to support the veteran community in Chandler, ensure it stays beautiful for years to come," Povar said.

Dig deeper:

And for veterans, seeing the community come together makes every step worth it.

"It's important for the community to come out and get together and to pay tribute to everybody who has served. I'd do this every weekend if I could," a participating veteran said.