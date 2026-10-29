3rd EF1 tornado touched down in Arizona amid severe storms, NWS confirms

The Brief An EF1 tornado touched down near Wing Mountain outside Flagstaff last week with peak winds reaching 110 mph. The tornado remained on the ground for over 2 miles and reached a maximum width of 600 yards. This marks the third confirmed tornado from the storm outbreak, following touchdowns in Heber-Overgaard and south of Prescott.



The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down near Wing Mountain outside Flagstaff last week, marking the third confirmed tornado from the storm outbreak.

What they're saying:

Mapped radar data indicates the tornado stayed on the ground for over 2 miles with a maximum width of 600 yards and an estimated peak wind of 110 mph.

"A brief tornado touched down early in the morning hours of October 21 about 3.5 miles north of the Bellemont community. The tornado proceeded northeastward thorugh [sic] the forest before dissipating just west of Highway 180," a report from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet states. "This EF1 rated tornado produced about a 2.3 mile long damage path including large uprooted and snapped Ponderosa Pine trees. The peak wind speed was estimated to be around 110 mph. We appreciate the coordination and assistance of local officials and community members who provided information."

The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado touched down near Wing Mountain on Oct. 21 outside of Flagstaff. (National Weather Service)

Local perspective:

The confirmation marks the third confirmed tornado from the storm outbreak, following touchdowns in Heber-Overgaard and south of Prescott.

Related article

Map of Wing Mountain: