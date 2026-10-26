Arizona lawmaker urges Gov. Hobbs to declare state of emergency after Heber-Overgaard tornado

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado struck the Heber-Overgaard area in Navajo County, destroying homes, snapping trees, and causing a path of destruction with winds of 110 mph. Rep. Walt Blackman is calling on Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency to secure state recovery funds for residents, many of whom lack insurance. Hobbs' office stated agencies are assisting with local recovery efforts, adding that state disaster declarations support public infrastructure rather than private property.



The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit the Heber-Overgaard area last Wednesday, causing a path of destruction.

Requesting Help:

Rep. Walt Blackman is asking Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency to get state funds for recovery efforts. Blackman, who represents the Heber-Overgaard area in Navajo County, says there are many damaged houses and buildings, and many people do not have insurance.

The backstory:

Significant damage was left behind in Heber-Overgaard, where the NWS says an EF1 tornado destroyed homes and snapped trees.

"We had trees that fell on buildings. We had trampolines that ended up just miles away," said Walt Blackman, an Arizona state representative for Republican District 7.

The NWS confirmed wind speeds reached 110 mph and traveled more than nine miles in just 11 minutes.

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What they're saying:

"This isn't just a ‘I need a state of emergency,’ this is a real live issue and I expect the governor's office to do more than what was done," Blackman said.

Blackman said Hobbs needs to act more quickly and that a declaration should have happened within the first day after the storm.

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Meanwhile, Hobbs' office says state agencies are working with local officials on recovery efforts.

A spokesperson for Gov. Hobbs released a statement to FOX 10 on Oct. 26.

"Governor Hobbs is deeply grateful to the first responders who deployed swiftly to support the Heber-Overgaard community. At the Governor's direction, state agencies are on the ground and working directly with local officials to keep residents safe and support a rapid recovery.

DEMA activated the State Emergency Operations Center to level 1, embedding directly with emergency managers in Navajo and Greenlee Counties. DEMA also coordinated with DPS and DFFM to conduct wellness checks and damage assessment surveys in affected communities. By statute, disaster relief assistance provided through state emergency declarations supports recovery through ongoing response efforts and the repair of public infrastructure. Our State emergency managers and DEMA continue to work closely with Navajo county officials and other local leaders to assess the needs on the ground and how the state may best support recovery efforts."

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Dig deeper:

The governor says by law, disaster relief assistance given through a state emergency declaration supports repairing infrastructure, not private property.

"We're Arizonans too. I expect leadership to step up at that level just like I exhibited leadership at my level," Blackman said.

What's next:

Blackman says he is going to request an in-person meeting with Hobbs. Hobbs says her office is working closely with Navajo County leaders.