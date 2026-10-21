Heber storm damage prompts call for Arizona state of emergency declaration

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM MST, Coconino County
12
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:00 AM MST, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:54 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 2:00 AM MST, Yavapai County, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 3:00 AM MDT, Navajo County, Apache County
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Valley, Deer Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Watch
from WED 11:09 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Heber storm damage prompts call for Arizona state of emergency declaration

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 21, 2026 9:36 PM MST
Published October 21, 2026 9:36 PM MST
Possible tornado damage prompts state of emergency request
Possible tornado damage prompts state of emergency request

Possible tornado damage prompts state of emergency request

State Rep. Walt Blackman is asking Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency in Navajo County after severe weather hit Heber, including a possible tornado. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey & Erica Horvatin have the details.

The Brief

    • Arizona State Rep. Walt Blackman called on Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency in Navajo County after a reported tornado damaged homes and knocked out power in Heber.
    • The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning with 60 mph winds, half-dollar-sized hail, and a possible tornado for the area, which has expired.
    • Blackman plans to visit the area Thursday afternoon to survey damage, meet with local leaders, and focus on restoring power and securing state aid.

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. - Arizona State Rep. Walt Blackman called on Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday to declare a state of emergency in Navajo County after he says a reported tornado damaged homes and knocked out power in Heber.

The backstory:

At least one person was reportedly injured, Blackman says, and local authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage.

"The people of Heber need immediate assistance. We have families without power, significant property damage, and at least one reported injury. This is precisely when state government must be prepared to act quickly and stand alongside our local communities," Blackman said.

Blackman is asking the governor to use her emergency authority to deploy state resources to Navajo County.

Severe weather swept through Heber on Oct. 21, 2026, leaving damage and power outages. State Rep. Walt Blackman is urging the governor to deploy emergency resources. (Photo: Cameron McLeod)

"Waiting until every damaged structure has been counted before beginning emergency coordination is not an acceptable response. I am asking the Governor to act with urgency, evaluate the need for an emergency declaration, and ensure that the necessary state resources are ready to assist our residents," Blackman said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) posted on X that a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect through 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, for an area of about 3,500 people, warning of 60 mph winds, half-dollar-sized hail and a possible tornado. The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado touched down in the area as of Wednesday night.

What's next:

Blackman is working with local and county officials to monitor response efforts and assess immediate needs. He plans to visit the area Thursday afternoon to meet with leaders and survey the damage. He said his top priorities are restoring power, clearing damaged roads, assisting displaced residents and securing state aid.

The National Weather Service said it will inspect the area Thursday or Friday to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to avoid downed power lines, stay clear of damaged areas and call 911 in emergencies.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Walt Blackman, an Arizona State Representative; and the National Weather Service.

Severe WeatherNavajo CountyNews