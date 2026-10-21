Heber storm damage prompts call for Arizona state of emergency declaration

The Brief Arizona State Rep. Walt Blackman called on Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency in Navajo County after a reported tornado damaged homes and knocked out power in Heber. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning with 60 mph winds, half-dollar-sized hail, and a possible tornado for the area, which has expired. Blackman plans to visit the area Thursday afternoon to survey damage, meet with local leaders, and focus on restoring power and securing state aid.



Arizona State Rep. Walt Blackman called on Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday to declare a state of emergency in Navajo County after he says a reported tornado damaged homes and knocked out power in Heber.

The backstory:

At least one person was reportedly injured, Blackman says, and local authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage.

"The people of Heber need immediate assistance. We have families without power, significant property damage, and at least one reported injury. This is precisely when state government must be prepared to act quickly and stand alongside our local communities," Blackman said.

Blackman is asking the governor to use her emergency authority to deploy state resources to Navajo County.

Severe weather swept through Heber on Oct. 21, 2026, leaving damage and power outages. State Rep. Walt Blackman is urging the governor to deploy emergency resources. (Photo: Cameron McLeod)

"Waiting until every damaged structure has been counted before beginning emergency coordination is not an acceptable response. I am asking the Governor to act with urgency, evaluate the need for an emergency declaration, and ensure that the necessary state resources are ready to assist our residents," Blackman said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) posted on X that a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect through 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, for an area of about 3,500 people, warning of 60 mph winds, half-dollar-sized hail and a possible tornado. The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado touched down in the area as of Wednesday night.

What's next:

Blackman is working with local and county officials to monitor response efforts and assess immediate needs. He plans to visit the area Thursday afternoon to meet with leaders and survey the damage. He said his top priorities are restoring power, clearing damaged roads, assisting displaced residents and securing state aid.

The National Weather Service said it will inspect the area Thursday or Friday to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to avoid downed power lines, stay clear of damaged areas and call 911 in emergencies.