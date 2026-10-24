National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Navajo County following severe storms

The Brief An EF1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph touched down in Heber-Overgaard on the evening of Oct. 21, injuring one person and causing damage across a path of more than nine miles. Residents reported severe destruction, including a lifted structure, a thrown 14-foot boat, flipped trailers, and extensive tree and roof damage. State Rep. Walt Blackman called on Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency in Navajo County as cleanup efforts continued.



The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Heber-Overgaard area on Wednesday evening, causing significant damage throughout the area.

What they're saying:

On the evening of Oct. 21, the NWS said an EF1 tornado moved through Navajo County around 7 p.m., causing damage to several homes and buildings, along with uprooting and snapping trees.

According to the official report from Iowa State University, the winds peaked at 110 mph during the tornado, with a path of 9.26 miles and a path width of 350 yards.

One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the tornado. The report said the event only lasted 11 minutes.

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"A tornado developed south of Heber-Overgaard on Wednesday evening and traveled north across Highway 260 through the town before dissipating near Highway 277. This EF1-rated tornado produced the most significant damage on the southern side of Highway 260 and also in central portions of Overgaard, where tree and roof damage was more extensive." a portion of the report said.

Courtesy: Cameron McLeod

The backstory:

Several residents described seeing a funnel cloud outside their home, as the force of the storm lifted their property off the ground, and pulling it away from the porch by about four feet. In their backyard, a 14-foot boat was lifted and thrown onto the side of a tree, while a trailer flipped and crashing into a tree.

Another resident described the moment the tornado struck his property and seeing tons of hail coming down, before heavy winds picked up.

On Oct. 23, Heber-Overgaard area residents were still cleaning up two days after the tornado struck.

Related article

State Rep. Walt Blackman called on Gov. Katie Hobbs on Oct. 21 to declare a state of emergency in Navajo County following the severe weather.

Big picture view:

National Weather Service Flagstaff investigators were inspecting three Arizona sites, including Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County, to assess damage and determine storm strength.

Officials determined an EF1 tornado occurred near Lookout Mountain on the morning of Oct. 21, bringing peak winds of 105 mph, with a path length of 8.02 miles and a path width of 300 yards. No injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

NWS extended their appreciation for local and state emergency officials for conducting the survey of the Heber-Overgaard area.