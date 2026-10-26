Two brothers in life-threatening condition after stabbing each other in Phoenix fight, police say

The Brief Two brothers were hospitalized in life-threatening condition following a mutual stabbing on Oct. 26. Phoenix Police officers discovered the injured men after responding to an unknown trouble call near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 6:45 p.m. The identities of the men, the location of their wounds, and the events leading up to the physical fight remain unreleased as the investigation continues.



Two brothers who stabbed each other after a fight are both in life-threatening condition Monday night, according to police.

What we know:

Phoenix Police found two men suffering from stab wounds after responding to the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road for "unknown trouble" at around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The men, identified as brothers, had reportedly gotten into a physical fight, resulting in a "mutual stabbing," police said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two men, along with the events leading up to their fight, were not released. It is unknown where the stab wounds were located.

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing.

Map of the area where the men were found stabbed.