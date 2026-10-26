Two brothers in life-threatening condition after stabbing each other in Phoenix fight, police say
PHOENIX - Two brothers who stabbed each other after a fight are both in life-threatening condition Monday night, according to police.
What we know:
Phoenix Police found two men suffering from stab wounds after responding to the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road for "unknown trouble" at around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The men, identified as brothers, had reportedly gotten into a physical fight, resulting in a "mutual stabbing," police said.
They were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two men, along with the events leading up to their fight, were not released. It is unknown where the stab wounds were located.
What's next:
This investigation remains ongoing.
Map of the area where the men were found stabbed.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.