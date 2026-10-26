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Two brothers in life-threatening condition after stabbing each other in Phoenix fight, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 26, 2026 9:24 PM MST
Published October 26, 2026 9:24 PM MST

The Brief

    • Two brothers were hospitalized in life-threatening condition following a mutual stabbing on Oct. 26.
    • Phoenix Police officers discovered the injured men after responding to an unknown trouble call near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 6:45 p.m.
    • The identities of the men, the location of their wounds, and the events leading up to the physical fight remain unreleased as the investigation continues.

PHOENIX - Two brothers who stabbed each other after a fight are both in life-threatening condition Monday night, according to police.

What we know:

Phoenix Police found two men suffering from stab wounds after responding to the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road for "unknown trouble" at around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The men, identified as brothers, had reportedly gotten into a physical fight, resulting in a "mutual stabbing," police said. 

They were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two men, along with the events leading up to their fight, were not released. It is unknown where the stab wounds were located. 

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing.  

Map of the area where the men were found stabbed.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews