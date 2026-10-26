Teen indicted on attempted murder charges in Mesa Halloween party shooting: PD

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The Brief Police say 16-year-old Jesus Figueroa was shot and wounded by an off-duty Mesa police officer and a security guard after opening fire when he was denied entry to a private Halloween party on Oct. 10. Neither the officer nor the security guard were hurt. On Oct. 26, police said Figueroa had been indicted on multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.



A teenager accused of opening fire when he was denied entry to a private Halloween party at an East Valley reception hall has been indicted on multiple charges.

The backstory:

On Oct. 10, Mesa police said 16-year-old Jesus Figueroa tried to enter a private event at Versalles Reception Hall near East Main Street and North Lazona Drive, but he was denied entry at the door.

"The juvenile suspect took out a firearm, pointed it at the security officer and fired at him," Mesa Police Detective Jose Aguirre told FOX 10. "Luckily, the security officer was not struck by gunfire."

Figueroa then ran toward a nearby car while continuing to fire his weapon, police said. Both an off-duty Mesa officer, who was working as security at the event, and the venue's security guard pursued the suspect and returned fire, striking both the fleeing teenager and a man sitting inside the vehicle Figueroa was running toward.

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Despite being shot, Figueroa ran south across Main Street, where an on-duty patrol officer took him into custody. The man who was shot inside the car survived.

Dig deeper:

On Oct. 26, police said that Figueroa had been indicted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The Mesa Police Incident Command Vehicle set up outside Versalles Reception Hall following an Oct. 10 officer-involved shooting. (Ciara Perez for FOX 10)

"Under Arizona law, a juvenile may be publicly named when charged with first degree murder because the state automatically prosecutes juveniles aged 15, 16, or 17 as adults for major violent felonies," police said.

What's next:

Figueroa is jailed on a $1 million bond and is due back in court in January.

Map of where the shooting happened: