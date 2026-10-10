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Teen gatecrasher opens fire at Halloween party, gets shot by off-duty Mesa cop

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police Shootings
Published October 10, 2026 12:42 PM MST
Published October 10, 2026 12:42 PM MST
article

The Mesa Police Incident Command Vehicle set up in the parking lot outside the venue as officers investigate the initial aggravated assault. (FOX 10)

The Brief

    • An armed teenager was shot and wounded by an off-duty Mesa police officer and a security guard after opening fire when he was denied entry to a private Halloween party early Saturday.
    • An adult sitting inside a nearby car was also struck by gunfire during the response, though both injured individuals suffered non-life-threatening wounds and no officers or partygoers were hurt.
    • The Scottsdale Police Department is leading the multi-agency investigation into the officer-involved shooting while Mesa police investigate the initial aggravated assault.

MESA, Ariz. - An off-duty Mesa police officer and a security guard opened fire on an armed teenager who shot at security after being turned away from a private Halloween party early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

What we know:

The gunfire left the juvenile suspect and an adult sitting in a nearby vehicle hospitalized with gunshot wounds, while sending panicked partygoers scrambling into the street. The Scottsdale Police Department is now leading the officer-involved shooting investigation through the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team.

Yellow police tape blocks the front entrance of Versalles Reception Hall in Mesa following an early morning officer-involved shooting. (FOX 10)

Timeline:

Investigators said the incident unfolded around 1:05 a.m. outside the Versalles Reception Hall near East Main Street and North Lazona Drive. The teenage suspect tried to enter a private Halloween event but was denied entry at the door.

"The juvenile suspect took out a firearm, pointed it at the security officer and fired at him," Mesa Police Detective Jose Aguirre said. "Luckily, the security officer was not struck by gunfire."

The teenager then ran toward a nearby car while continuing to fire his weapon. Both the off-duty Mesa officer and the venue security guard pursued the suspect and returned fire, striking both the fleeing teenager and an adult male sitting inside the vehicle the juvenile was running toward.

Despite being shot, the juvenile ran south across Main Street, where an on-duty patrol officer intercepted and arrested him.

Mesa Police Detective Jose Aguirre speaks with reporters near East Main Street and North Lazona Drive regarding the incident. (FOX 10)

‘It was chaotic’

What they're saying:

"But before he detained him, the juvenile removed a firearm from his waistband and put it on the ground before surrendering," Aguirre said.

Both the wounded teen and the injured man were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the off-duty officer, the security guard, nor any bystanders were hurt during the encounter.

"I do know that when the gunfire happened, the people here at the event started to scatter out of the event," Aguirre said, describing the chaotic scene outside the venue. "So, it was chaotic."

A Scottsdale Police command vehicle parked at the scene as investigators work the officer-involved shooting as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team. (FOX 10)

What's next:

Under regional protocol for officer-involved shootings, Scottsdale police are conducting the independent investigation into the weapon discharge, while Mesa police handle the underlying aggravated assault investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved, the type of firearm recovered or what prompted the initial denial of entry.

Map of where the officer-involved shooting occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Detective Jose Aguirre with the Mesa Police Department and a statement from the Mesa Police Department.

Police ShootingsMesaNews