The Brief All 66 Phoenix Symphony musicians returned to the stage for the holiday season after a 10-day layoff triggered by a cash shortage. Emergency funding from community leaders restored the orchestra’s operations, guaranteeing musician employment through Dec. 31. The holiday lineup opens this weekend with live performances of the "Elf" score, with ongoing fundraising aimed at finishing the season through May 31.



Just weeks after a financial crisis nearly silenced the music in downtown Phoenix, the Phoenix Symphony is back on stage for the holidays, with the community helping keep the music going.

The symphony musicians say they are excited to be back for the holidays. They are kicking off their holiday lineup this weekend by performing the score to the movie "Elf" while the movie plays.

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What they're saying:

"We’re really excited to be back to play for the symphony, especially during the holiday season, because it’s one of our favorite times of the year," said Tessa Gotman Bock, a Phoenix Symphony member.

"This is a busy time of year for the Phoenix Symphony. Many people celebrate their holidays through hearing our great musicians perform their favorite holiday classics," said Peter Kjome, Phoenix Symphony president and CEO.

The orchestra opens "Elf" in concert this weekend — syncing every note live to the film.

Emergency philanthropic contributions brought all 66 Phoenix Symphony musicians back to the stage, guaranteeing their jobs through Dec. 31, 2026.

"We have to make sure that all of the sound effects and everything line up exactly with seeing the movie at home, but just better than what you would see at home or in the theater," Gotman Bock said.

The holiday slate also includes the Holiday Pops Spectacular and Handel’s Messiah over the next few weeks.

"We have a really exciting time. The orchestra sounds fantastic. I think better than it ever has in its history," said Jonathan Gentry, a Phoenix Symphony oboist.

It’s a remarkable turnaround after a cash shortage forced the symphony to lay off all 66 musicians on Nov. 2 — halts that lasted 10 days before emergency funding brought them back.

"Glad to come back, but it was shocking to happen. It all happened so quickly," Gentry said.

"Excited for that momentum to continue," Gotman Bock said.

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Dig deeper:

Symphony members are only guaranteed a job until Dec. 31, but President and CEO Peter Kjome says he’s optimistic about continuing the season into the new year.

"Many community leaders have stepped forward and made generous philanthropic contributions that have enabled our musicians to come to the stage," Kjome said.

Playing for the community is a passion symphony members say they’re hoping they can continue for years to come.

"I want Phoenix to continue having this great orchestra and I love this city and I would love to continue living in this city too," Gentry said.

What's next:

"Elf" in concert runs from Friday through Sunday, with 2 p.m. showtimes each day.

Kjome says he hopes ongoing fundraising will allow the symphony to finish its full season through May 31.