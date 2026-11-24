The Brief Dry, sunny and calm conditions are forecast across Arizona this afternoon, with the high temperature reaching the mid-70s in Phoenix. A wave of clouds will move over the state on Wednesday before clearing out by Thursday morning, leading to a sunny Thanksgiving with a high of 78 degrees in Phoenix. Travel around Arizona and the Southwest is expected to remain clear, though a large storm system passing over the eastern and southeastern U.S. on Wednesday and Thursday may impact some flights.



A dry and sunny day is forecast across Arizona.

Today and Tomorrow:

The high temperature climbs to the mid-70s this afternoon in Phoenix. A weak ridge of high pressure will help guide the forecast highs upward through the next couple of days. Winds will remain fairly light and overall conditions are calm across Arizona.

A quick-moving disturbance will slip past Arizona to the west and southwest. As this happens, a wave of clouds will move over the state on Wednesday. The partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through Wednesday, but exit by Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving Weather:

Thursday looks nearly perfect in Arizona. The forecast high warms to 78 on Thanksgiving afternoon in Phoenix. The forecast calls for dry, sunny and calm conditions.

Thanks to another ridge of high pressure building against the West Coast, the forecast high will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s through the weekend.

Travel around Arizona and the Southwest should be clear for the next few days. A large storm system will pass over the east and southeast portions of the country Wednesday into Thursday. This may impact some flights.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

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