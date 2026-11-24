Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry conditions persist in Phoenix through Thanksgiving weekend
PHOENIX - A dry and sunny day is forecast across Arizona.
Today and Tomorrow:
The high temperature climbs to the mid-70s this afternoon in Phoenix. A weak ridge of high pressure will help guide the forecast highs upward through the next couple of days. Winds will remain fairly light and overall conditions are calm across Arizona.
A quick-moving disturbance will slip past Arizona to the west and southwest. As this happens, a wave of clouds will move over the state on Wednesday. The partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist through Wednesday, but exit by Thursday morning.
Thanksgiving Weather:
Thursday looks nearly perfect in Arizona. The forecast high warms to 78 on Thanksgiving afternoon in Phoenix. The forecast calls for dry, sunny and calm conditions.
Thanks to another ridge of high pressure building against the West Coast, the forecast high will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s through the weekend.
Travel around Arizona and the Southwest should be clear for the next few days. A large storm system will pass over the east and southeast portions of the country Wednesday into Thursday. This may impact some flights.
Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
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The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts.