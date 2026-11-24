Seen on TV: November 24
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Drone as a Service
The Thread
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com
Christmas at Schnepf Farms
- Thursday-Sunday Nov. 27-Dec. 27
- Monday-Sunday Dec. 21-27
- 5-10 p.m.
- Closed Christmas Day
- 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- Admission: $19.95-$27.95/person
- https://www.schnepfchristmas.com