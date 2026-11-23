The Brief The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled the death of 52-year-old Eric Baker in Mesa Police custody a homicide. Although Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell determined the officers did not break the law, Baker's family wants someone held accountable. Attorneys for Baker's two daughters filed a $2 million notice of claim against the city of Mesa, calling the officers' use of force excessive and unjustified.



The Maricopa County Medical Examiner has ruled the April death of a 52-year-old man in Mesa Police custody as a homicide.

While the officers involved are not being charged in connection to his death, his family wants someone held accountable.

The backstory:

The family of 52-year-old Eric Baker is taking legal action against the city of Mesa. They're wondering how what started as a simple traffic bicycle incident could have ended so tragically.

Body camera video shows some of the final moments of 52-year-old Eric Baker's life.

Mesa Police say they tried to stop Baker for riding a bike without a front light back in April. He took off, crashed on concrete, and officers struck and Tased him during the struggle.

Baker was arrested on an active felony warrant and aggravated assault on an officer, but he died shortly after at the hospital.

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What they're saying:

"He was brutally attacked by individuals that are supposed to protect and serve," said Charlee Baker, Eric Baker's daughter.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's report ruled Baker's death a homicide, citing "acute physiologic stress" from the police chase and struggle, along with blunt force trauma, an underlying heart condition, and fentanyl and meth in his system.

The autopsy documented a skull fracture, broken ribs, and at least 12 Taser puncture wounds. Baker's family says the force went too far.

"I feel like he wasn't fighting the officers. I feel like he was fighting for his life," Charlee Baker said.

'It's about my dad getting justice'

Dig deeper:

While Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell determined the officers did not break the law, Baker's family says what happened to him was unwarranted.

"Genuinely good-hearted inside and out. And he didn't deserve to be beat like that," said Terica Downey, the mother of Eric Baker's daughter.

"It doesn’t make any sense for a person to have to die over a simple traffic bike light incident," Baker family attorney Ben Taylor said.

Attorneys for Baker's daughters have filed a $2 million notice of claim against the city of Mesa, calling the force excessive and unjustified.

"It's not about the money. It's about my dad getting justice and these police getting held accountable for taking an innocent person's life," Charlee Baker said.

The other side:

Mesa Police gave FOX 10 a statement on the matter:

"Due to pending litigation, the Mesa Police Department cannot comment or provide further details at this time. We must respect the legal process and allow it to move forward through the proper channels."

The family of 52-year-old Eric Baker is taking legal action against Mesa after his death in police custody was ruled a homicide. Attorneys filed a $2 million notice of claim