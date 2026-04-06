Man dies in Mesa Police custody following bicycle stop

The Brief A 52-year-old man died in police custody Saturday night following a 90-second struggle with Mesa officers during a bicycle stop. Officers utilized physical strikes and a Taser after he allegedly fled a traffic stop for a missing bicycle light and resisted arrest. The official cause of death remains unknown and will be determined by the Medical Examiner as the investigation into the incident continues.



A man died following a struggle with Mesa Police during an arrest over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers tried stopping 52-year-old Eric Baker while he was riding a bike near Dobson Road and University Drive on the night of April 4. Police said Baker did not have the required front light on the bicycle.

Baker fled police, traveling westbound on University Drive and turning into an apartment complex. He was told several times to stop as he was chased by two officers, while a third positioned himself on the other side of the complex.

During the chase, the man crashed his bike and landed onto a concrete walkway. As police tried to handcuff Baker, he resisted arrest by "pulling away, refusing commands to provide his hands, and attempting to get up while kicking at officers," the police department said.

Dig deeper:

Officers physically struck Baker and tased him, before arresting on charges of aggravated assault on an officer and an active felony warrant for violating probation, after the 90-second struggle.

"Approximately 45 seconds after being handcuffed, Baker was moved onto his side into a recovery position," authorities said. "About 40 seconds later, officers radioed police dispatch and requested an expedited response from the Mesa Fire Department to provide medical aid."

Baker continued to yell, kick, and flail on the ground. When medics arrived, police said they couldn't read his vital signs due to his "erratic movement." He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance before he was to be booked into jail. He died on the way to the hospital.

What's next:

Baker's official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the incident.