Mylar balloon outages trigger safety warnings for upcoming Memorial Day

The Brief Mylar balloons released into the air frequently get caught in electrical systems, transforming celebrations into severe safety hazards. Stray foil balloons caused three separate utility outages in Globe, Chandler, and Peoria last month, impacting nearly 10,000 homes and businesses. Utility officials warn that balloon contact can cause downed power lines, electrocution, and fires, prompting safety reminders ahead of upcoming holidays.



A demonstration of a balloon bursting into flames highlights just one of the dangers that could happen if a Mylar balloon is not handled properly.

What they're saying:

"When you release a Mylar balloon, you might just think it goes into the air, pops, and nothing happens, but a lot of times they get caught up in our electrical system," SRP lineman Zach Jones said.

The stray decorations end up turning a celebration into a safety hazard.

"They can end up causing outages for thousands of people in the Valley, which in the summer, you know, it gets really hot. It can be bad for a lot of people," Jones said.

Why you should care:

Just last month, utility company APS says the foil balloons were to blame for three separate outages across Globe, Chandler, and Peoria. The incidents impacted nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in Arizona in just three days. SRP says it can also lead to downed power lines, electrocution, and even sparking fires, creating danger for the public and first responders.

And as graduation and Memorial Day celebrations near, SRP is reminding people to keep balloons properly weighted down and disposed of properly.

"Make sure it's popped or deflated completely and properly thrown away," Jones said.

If members of the public do encounter a balloon in a power line, they are warned not to go close or touch it, but to call SRP immediately.