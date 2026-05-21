Latest on Phoenix morgue break-in; NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dead | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest on a man accused of sexually assaulting dead bodies at the morgue, to a NASCAR legend dying at the age of 41, here are your top stories for Thursday, May 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Mental illness, control issues? Expert weighs in
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Forensic pathologist Dr. Rebecca Hsu points to potential mental illness and control issues after Fenris Lu allegedly sexually assaulted multiple bodies inside a Maricopa County facility.
2. Rest in peace to a NASCAR legend
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NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has died on Thursday. During his stellar career, Busch won 234 races across the sport's three national series.
3. Man accused of sexual exploitation of a teen
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Stefon Santos, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody after the sheriff's office says it received a tip that he was in contact with a teenager in Indiana, and that he had traveled to the state at least twice to have sex with the victim.
4. Several employees on leave during funeral fund probe
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The San Carlos Apache Tribe is investigating $470,000 missing from its funeral fund. Four staff members are suspended as investigators track the missing funds.
5. Tragic shooting in eastern Arizona
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An apparent murder-suicide in eastern Arizona left a father and his adult son dead.
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Our temps will be warm this Memorial Day Weekend, but they're not too hot! FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details.