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Latest on Phoenix morgue break-in; NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dead | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 21, 2026 6:08 PM MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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From the latest on a man accused of sexually assaulting dead bodies at the morgue, to a NASCAR legend dying at the age of 41, here are your top stories for Thursday, May 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Mental illness, control issues? Expert weighs in

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'Very, very unnatural': Expert reacts to Phoenix morgue break-in
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'Very, very unnatural': Expert reacts to Phoenix morgue break-in

Forensic pathologist Dr. Rebecca Hsu points to potential mental illness and control issues after Fenris Lu allegedly sexually assaulted multiple bodies inside a Maricopa County facility.

2. Rest in peace to a NASCAR legend

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Kyle Busch dies: 2-time NASCAR champ was 41
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Kyle Busch dies: 2-time NASCAR champ was 41

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has died on Thursday. During his stellar career, Busch won 234 races across the sport's three national series.

3. Man accused of sexual exploitation of a teen

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Arizona man arrested for sexual exploitation of Indiana teen: MCSO
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Arizona man arrested for sexual exploitation of Indiana teen: MCSO

Stefon Santos, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody after the sheriff's office says it received a tip that he was in contact with a teenager in Indiana, and that he had traveled to the state at least twice to have sex with the victim.

4. Several employees on leave during funeral fund probe

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San Carlos Apache funeral fund probe: 4 employees on leave amid investigation, sources say
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San Carlos Apache funeral fund probe: 4 employees on leave amid investigation, sources say

The San Carlos Apache Tribe is investigating $470,000 missing from its funeral fund. Four staff members are suspended as investigators track the missing funds.

5. Tragic shooting in eastern Arizona

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Father, son dead in apparent eastern Arizona murder-suicide
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Father, son dead in apparent eastern Arizona murder-suicide

An apparent murder-suicide in eastern Arizona left a father and his adult son dead.

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Shaping up to be a warm Memorial Day Weekend

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