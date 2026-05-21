Latest on Phoenix morgue break-in; NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dead | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest on a man accused of sexually assaulting dead bodies at the morgue, to a NASCAR legend dying at the age of 41, here are your top stories for Thursday, May 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Mental illness, control issues? Expert weighs in

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2. Rest in peace to a NASCAR legend

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3. Man accused of sexual exploitation of a teen

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4. Several employees on leave during funeral fund probe

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5. Tragic shooting in eastern Arizona

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