Arizona weather forecast: Warming trend brings Valley temps to normal highs

The Brief A gradual warming trend will bring highs to 96 degrees in the Valley on Thursday, with temperatures statewide expected to hit the triple digits by Sunday. The Memorial Day forecast calls for slightly warmer weather and a chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the High Country, though rain chances remain low for the Valley.



Slow warming the next few days will eventually push us back to triple digits, but it doesn't last for long!

Today through the Weekend:

While our temperatures are warming up, the progression remains slow. The forecast high hits 96 degrees today in Phoenix. The average high is also 96 degrees, making today a perfectly normal day. It will remain sunny and dry across the state.

By Friday, a disturbance will pass to the south of Arizona. This doesn't bring us rain, but does keep the warming at bay. The forecast high climbs to 97 on Friday. By Saturday, the high is expected to hit 98 degrees. Again, it will remain sunny and dry. A few clouds will pass over northern Arizona.

This weekend there will be a very isolated chance for a shower over the higher terrain, but the state remains mostly dry. The high finally returns to 100 degrees on Sunday in the Valley. While a few showers may fire off in the afternoon over the northern/eastern high terrain, it will still be sunny and dry in Phoenix.

Next Week:

By Monday, a system will approach from the Southwest. This system brings a low chance for scattered showers/thunderstorms in northern and eastern Arizona. It will be difficult for showers to drift down the mountainsides into the Valley, but not impossible. As a result, there will be a 10% chance of showers in Phoenix.

This will help to yet again moderate our temperatures. The forecast high hits 100 on Memorial Day, but drops to 97 the following Tuesday and mid to lower 90s are possible late next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)