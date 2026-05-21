Phoenix woman indicted for trying to smuggle guns, RPG launcher tube into Mexico: DOJ

The Brief A 42-year-old Phoenix woman accused of trying to smuggle weapons across the border into Mexico was indicted on federal charges. The DOJ says the woman was stopped at the border in Nogales, where authorities found a large amount of weapons hidden in her car. Among the firearms found were several AK-style weapons and an RPG launcher tube.



A Phoenix woman is facing federal charges after authorities say she tried to cross into Mexico in a car loaded with guns and an RPG launcher tube.

What we know:

The Department of Justice says 42-year-old Migdelia Irma Mendoza was indicted on charges of attempting to smuggle goods from the United States.

On April 19, authorities say Mendoza was heading to Mexico and tried crossing the border at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales when she was stopped.

"As officers searched Mendoza’s Lexus, they folded up the rear seat and found non-factory black fabric beneath it," the DOJ said in a news release. "Under the fabric, officers felt objects that were solid and did not appear to be part of the vehicle. After anomalies were confirmed through a scan of the vehicle, officers conducted a closer inspection and discovered the RPG launcher tube, firearms, and firearm parts."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Weapons and weapon parts wrapped in green plastic and found in a compartment under the rear seat. (Department of Justice)

Dig deeper:

The following items were found in Mendoza's car, per the DOJ:

4 AR-style rifles

16 AK-style rifles

1 AK-style pistol

1 RPG-7 launcher tube

20 firearm pistol grips

16 rifle buttstocks

24 AK-style firearm magazines

Total cache of weapons found in Mendoza’s vehicle. (Department of Justice)

"These items are prohibited by U.S. law for export without a valid U.S. government issued export license, which Mendoza did not possess," the DOJ said.