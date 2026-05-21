Seen on TV: May 21
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Thursday, May 21, 2026
Raffaeles Pizza
- 7019 N. 19th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85021
- https://raffaelespizza.com/
Twisterz Frozen Dessert
- 58 W Main Street
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://www.twisterzaz.com/
Virtu Honest Craft
- 3701 N Marshall Way
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.virtuscottsdale.com
Spice & Tea Exchange
- 7236 E. Main Street
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.spiceandtea.com/