Seen on TV: May 21

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Thursday, May 21, 2026

Raffaeles Pizza

7019 N. 19th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85021

https://raffaelespizza.com/

Twisterz Frozen Dessert

58 W Main Street

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.twisterzaz.com/

Virtu Honest Craft

3701 N Marshall Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.virtuscottsdale.com

Spice & Tea Exchange

7236 E. Main Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.spiceandtea.com/

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