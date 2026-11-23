The Brief AAA projects more than 81 million Americans, including 1.7 million Arizonans, will travel for Thanksgiving. Arizona’s statewide average for regular gas is around $3.90 a gallon, down about 15 cents from last week. The busiest holiday travel days are Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and Sunday and Monday after.



Those hitting the road or heading to the airport for Thanksgiving this week will have plenty of company, as AAA projects more than 81 million Americans will travel for the holiday.

There is good news for holiday drivers because gas prices are dropping right in time for the rush, though folks at the pump have mixed feelings about it.

What they're saying:

For some drivers, it is a relief.

"Right now it’s going down a little bit," a driver said. "It’s better because I’m working driving for a taxi company, so I have to pay for my own gas, so I feel better. The more it goes down, the better for me."

For others, it is skepticism.

"They’re horrible, right? Isn’t that what everyone’s saying?" another driver said. "I don’t know what a couple of cents do in the big scheme of things."

And for many, it is simple acceptance.

"I don’t really pay attention. If I need to get gas, I get gas. You’ve got to get to work, and you’ve got to get around," a third driver said.

By the numbers:

AAA says Arizona’s statewide average for regular gas is sitting right around $3.90 a gallon. That is down about 15 cents from last week and more than 60 cents cheaper than a month ago.

"We’ve seen weeks of this decline here in Arizona and across the country, which is pretty typical for this time of year. This is when you start seeing gas stations have the winter gas blend, which is a cheaper gasoline to sell to the customer," said David Caltabiano, AAA spokesperson. "Some stability with the global oil market, on top of some seasonal trends which are lower than usual gas prices. It is still higher than it was last year, but that’s not stopping people from traveling."

AAA expects 1.7 million Arizonans to travel this holiday by car and by plane. Despite recent flight delays and ground stops, AAA does not expect it to scare travelers away.

"We don’t anticipate any residuals from the FAA ground stop. Bottom line: it takes a lot to keep travelers home," Caltabiano said.

What you should know:

Travelers should remember that Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and Sunday and Monday after, are the busiest travel days.