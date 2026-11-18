The Brief A Buckeye storage facility remains closed months after its intended opening because owner Shauvick "Bobby" Lall and several other certified engineers claim severe structural and water issues make it unsafe, despite the city issuing a certificate of occupancy. Original contractor Campbell Development is suing Lall’s company for more than $2 million, while Lall’s bank is seeking a January trustee sale because the city’s approval triggers loan payment expectations. An October email from Buckeye’s city attorney states there is not enough weight for a complete collapse, though the city agrees with restricting public access while Lall files state complaints and a notice of claim.



A Buckeye facility meant to store people’s belongings is currently sitting empty months after it was supposed to open. The city has given its stamp of approval on opening up, but the owner says the building isn’t safe.

‘American nightmare’

The backstory:

When FOX 10 first visited the facility last week, the owner said visitors would need to sign a waiver to go onto the second floor; that is how strongly he feels about the dangers of allowing people to rent storage units there. However, the city hasn’t budged on green-lighting the property.

"It’s not the American dream; it’s the American nightmare," said Shauvick "Bobby" Lall, a licensed engineer and owner of SBL Real Estate.

Lall says he originally bought a huge parcel of land in south Buckeye to open a storage unit facility and make an investment for his family. Instead, the building now sits empty and unused.

"I’m unable to open, and have pressure from the bank, and now they are trying to foreclose on me," Lall said.

A licensed civil engineer warns the second floor of a new Buckeye storage facility lacks adequate stabilization, while the contractor calls the issues minor and sues for more than $2 million.

Dig deeper:

Lall says he can’t open because the building isn’t safe—an assessment licensed civil engineer Karl Obergh agrees with.

"When I walked into this building, I immediately saw some issues of life safety," Obergh said. "What you have in the building is a second floor that is supposed to be stabilized, and the stabilization associated with that is failing."

"So, if we overload this, it could fail and ruin everyone’s stuff. Never mind we have water leaking down the walls and filling these units with water," Lall said.

"There’s some weight being distributed to the wall but not adequate enough," Obergh added.

Lall and Obergh say multiple engineers back up these claims, but lawyers for the original contractor, Campbell Development, disagree. In a statement to FOX 10, they call the alleged issues "relatively minor and common for this type of construction."

The contractor is now suing Lall’s company, SBL Real Estate, for failing to pay more than $2 million.

"Well, how do I pay for something that wasn’t correct?" Lall asked.

'A real situation':

Campbell’s lawyers say the foreclosure litigation is currently stayed while the parties go through private arbitration. However, Lall is fighting a second battle, this one with his bank. Because the city of Buckeye issued a certificate of occupancy, the bank expects Lall to make payments, and since he can’t, they’re seeking a trustee sale in January.

"If we can get the C of O redacted, maybe it gives the bank an opportunity to remove that sale so we can finish what needs to be done correctly," Obergh said.

FOX 10 obtained an email from October where Buckeye’s city attorney says, "there is not enough weight to cause a complete collapse." The email goes on to say that the city agrees with one of the expert recommendations to "restrict the public by fencing or other means necessary."

What's next:

Meanwhile, Lall says he has lost legal representation, and having already paid millions for this project, he now faces an uncertain future.

"Filing bankruptcy is a real situation on the forefront, and it’s hard telling my children that, that dad failed," Lall said.

Lall has filed complaints with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, the attorney general’s office, and several other state agencies. FOX 10 reached out to the city of Buckeye for comment, but because Lall has filed a notice of claim against the city, officials said they can’t weigh in on pending litigation.

Full statement from Todd A. Baxter of Dickinson Wright Law, Campbell Development’s law team:

"My partners, Steve Richman, Bryce Kessler, and I represent Campbell Development ("Campbell") in its payment dispute with SBL Real Estate ("SBL"). I am happy to respond on behalf of Campbell.

The structural issues SBL alleges involve anchor bolts in the second-floor steel ledger in a small handful of isolated areas within the storage facility. To the extent those issues exist, they are relatively minor and are common in this type of construction and easily correctable. Campbell strongly disagrees with SBL’s allegations about the seriousness or extent of the alleged issues. Despite that disagreement, and despite SBL having failed to pay Campbell more than $2.2MM long overdue and owing under the parties’ construction agreement, within three days of being notified about the alleged issues in February of 2026, Campbell offered to come to the project to fully investigate each and every anchor bolt at the facility and make any necessary repairs, at its own expense and without charge to SBL.

Campbell has remained ready, willing, and able to make those repairs since its initial offer on February 10, 2026, and has repeated that offer multiple times, but SBL has never granted Campbell access to the project to perform the repairs. It appears that SBL may now finally be willing to allow Campbell access to the project and Campbell intends to make the repairs despite still not having been paid by SBL.

Please also note that the core of the dispute between Campbell and SBL is not about alleged construction defects. To the contrary, the dispute arose because Campbell recorded a mechanic’s lien against the project for $2,234,090.99 SBL failed and refused to pay and then filed litigation to foreclose that mechanic’s lien. Campbell’s amended mechanic’s lien is recorded at Document No. 20250389061 in the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, and the foreclosure litigation is Maricopa County Superior Court Case No. CV2025-035344. It was only after Campbell recorded its mechanic’s lien for nonpayment that SBL began to allege the existence of deficiencies in the construction of the facility.

The mechanic’s lien foreclosure litigation is currently stayed while the parties participate in private arbitration in accordance with the construction agreement, which is ongoing. However, SBL’s counsel recently withdrew from representing SBL in both the arbitration and the mechanic’s lien foreclosure litigation and SBL has yet to engage replacement counsel to represent it. In addition, SBL’s construction lender for the project has issued a Notice of Trustee’s Sale to effectively foreclose against the project and property due to SBL’s nonpayment of amounts due under the construction loan for the project. The Trustee’s Sale is scheduled for January 26, 2027, and that Notice is recorded at Document No. 20260595025 in the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office."