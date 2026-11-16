The Brief Former Phoenix hospital security guard Randall Bird was convicted on Nov. 12 of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person following a 2023 incident at Banner University Medical Center. Two other security guards discovered the morgue door locked from the inside, a freezer door cracked open, and a 79-year-old female victim's body bag completely unzipped. Investigators collected DNA samples from Bird via a search warrant that matched crime scene evidence, and he's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.



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A former Phoenix hospital security guard has been found guilty of crimes against the dead following an incident inside a morgue at Banner University Medical Center in 2023.

Randall Scott Bird

Randall Bird, whose job duties included assisting with the hospital's morgue intake process, was convicted Nov. 12 of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person following a trial that began earlier this month.

The backstory:

The investigation began Oct. 24, 2023, when Phoenix Police were called to the facility for a report of possible crimes against the dead.

According to investigators, the victim—a 79-year-old woman who died of natural causes—was taken to the morgue around 4:36 a.m. on Oct. 22. Bird was left alone with her body after the person who transported her left the room.

According to court documents, two other security guards went to the morgue for intake duties about an hour after Bird arrived. They found the main entrance locked from the inside—which they described as unusual—and discovered a freezer door cracked open once they unlocked it.

"Witnesses observed [Bird] inside the freezer. He was sweating profusely and was acting very nervous. They stated that [Bird] had removed his duty belt, which they observed on top of a gurney where a bagged deceased body was placed. [Bird's] zipper on his uniform pants was wide open, and the rest of his uniform looked all messy," court documents said.

Investigators also noted the body bag was completely unzipped, and the woman was lying face down.

"Witnesses explained that bodies are never placed facing down, and they never unzip the body bags," investigators said in court documents.

The two guards also noticed her hospital gown was rolled up, leaving part of her body exposed, investigators said.

After crime scene personnel processed the morgue, the woman’s body was taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, where evidence was collected and sent to a lab for analysis.

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A DNA Match:

After being read his Miranda rights, Bird claimed he suffered a medical episode inside the morgue's freezer and could not remember what happened.

"[Bird] started making statements about having a medical episode and fainting, and said he grabbed the victim's body as he fell. He stated the body bag tore open, and the zipper broke. Witnesses stated neither the bag nor the zipper were broken," court documents read. "Witnesses explained they were [concerned about] the irregularities, and they reported the incident to their supervisor. An internal investigation was initiated, and police were contacted."

Investigators later obtained a search warrant to collect DNA samples from Bird, which lab analysis matched to evidence from the crime.

What's next:

Bird is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.